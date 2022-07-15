Agent teaser: Akhil Akkineni shows off his ripped look in Surender Reddy's spy-thriller

Agent teaser

On Friday, the teaser for Agent, a spy thriller starring Malayalam superstars Mammootty and Akhil Akkineni, was released. According to the visuals, Akhil appears to have finally said goodbye to his boyish appearance and has become a ripped killing machine in this high-budget action-thriller where he will portray a patriot.

The movie, which was directed by Surender Reddy, also had a significant role for Mammootty. Akhil posted the teaser on his Twitter page. Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions of the Telugu-original movie will also be released.

The character of Akhil is introduced in the teaser as being the most infamous and brutal nationalist. The character of Mammootty continues by saying that he is unexpected and uncatchable. The last portion of the trailer reveals the sumptuous scope and promises a lot of action. Fans can also catch a glimpse of Akhil's altered, bulked-up appearance with washboard abs.

Flaunting his transformation for the film, he also shared a picture and captioned it, “365 days back, I was challenged by @DirSurender to transform myself mentally and physically. Sir, the fire you have ignited in me will burn furiously throughout this film. I promise you that (sic).”

Fans were intrigued by Akhil's beefed-up appearance for his Agent role last year. Several followers in the comments section praised his change by responding with fire emojis. Akhil uploaded a photo of his change to Instagram along with the remark, "There's a storm coming. I can feel it. Akhil appears to be very muscular in the image.

The last time we saw Akhil was in Bhaskar's romantic comedy in Telugu called Most Eligible Bachelor. In the box office blockbuster movie, Pooja Hegde played a stand-up comedian, while Akhil played an NRI.