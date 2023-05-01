Agent box office collection day 3: Akhil Akkineni film in free fall, earns only Rs 9 crore in opening weekend

Akhil Akkineni in Agent

Agent, the Telugu spy thriller that released this weekend, has been a washout at the box office. The Akhil Akkineni-starrer opened to low numbers on Friday and has seen a steady decline since then. On Sunday, the film fell further, finishing all hopes of a recovery and signalling that its run may be over within a week or two.

Agent had earned Rs 5.95 crore net in the domestic territory on Friday, after which it saw a huge 73% fall on Saturday to earn just Rs 1.60 crore. On Sunday, the film fell by a further 18%to earn just Rs 1.3 crore net. This took its opening weekend total to a paltry Rs 8.85 crore. Given that the film’s reported budget is Rs 81 crore, that is a very small number.

Even overseas, the Akhil Akkineni film has failed to work wonders, earning just over Rs 12 crore gross worldwide in three days. With another significant drop expected on Monday, it is unlikely now that Agent may even cross the Rs 20 crore mark, which would mean that it would easily fail to recover its costs.

Agent, which also stars Dino Morea, Sakshi Vaidya, and Mammootty in an extended cameo, is direted by Surender Reddy. The film was first announced in September 2020 but its filming and release was delayed multiple times due to production delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The film saw largely negative reviews from critics with most criticising its plot and logical loopholes, as well as weak performances.