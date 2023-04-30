Agent box office collection day 2: Akhil Akkineni's film crashes badly with massive 73% drop, earns only Rs 1.6 crore

Akhil Akkineni in Agent

Akhil Akkineni’s Agent has crashed at the box office in its opening weekend itself. The Telugu action thriller had already started on an inauspicious note, earing only Rs 6 crore on day one, much lower than what was expected. But on Saturday, the second day of release, it plummetted to even lower depths, seeing a drop unheard of in film circles. This has truly sealed the film’s fate unless it somehow makes a miraculous recovery on Sunday.

Agent, which stars Akhil Akkineni along with Mammootty, is directed by Surender Reddy. The film did not fare too well in terms of critics’ reviews as well. It’s day one earnings, as per Sacnilk, were Rs 5.95 crore net in India. The trade tracker reporter that bad reviews meant that word of mouth was negligible for Saturday and the film registered a huge 73% drop. This big a drop on a Saturday is unheard of for mainstream films. Most films usually show growth on first Saturday. But Agent, sadly, earned only Rs 1.60 crore on Saturday, taking its two-day total to jut Rs 7.5 crore.

Even overseas, the film has not done wonders. In two days, it’s total worldwide gross is just Rs 10 crore. Given its trajectory, many trade experts are predicting the film may struggle to cross even Rs 25 crore. Reports say that the film has a Rs 81-crore budget which would mean it will end up as a commercial disaster in all likeliness.

Agent, a spy thriller, stars Akhil Akkineni in the lead along with Dino Morea and newcomer Sakshi Vaidya. Mammootty appears in an extended cameo as the RAW chief. Even the superstar’s presence did not help the film’s dubbed Malayalam version, which has earned a mere Rs 10 lakh in two days.