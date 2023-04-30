Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Agent box office collection day 2: Akhil Akkineni's film crashes badly with massive 73% drop, earns only Rs 1.6 crore

Akhil Akkineni's Agent has crash landed at the box office, seeing a huge drop in its opening weekend itself.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 11:33 AM IST

Agent box office collection day 2: Akhil Akkineni's film crashes badly with massive 73% drop, earns only Rs 1.6 crore
Akhil Akkineni in Agent

Akhil Akkineni’s Agent has crashed at the box office in its opening weekend itself. The Telugu action thriller had already started on an inauspicious note, earing only Rs 6 crore on day one, much lower than what was expected. But on Saturday, the second day of release, it plummetted to even lower depths, seeing a drop unheard of in film circles. This has truly sealed the film’s fate unless it somehow makes a miraculous recovery on Sunday.

Agent, which stars Akhil Akkineni along with Mammootty, is directed by Surender Reddy. The film did not fare too well in terms of critics’ reviews as well. It’s day one earnings, as per Sacnilk, were Rs 5.95 crore net in India. The trade tracker reporter that bad reviews meant that word of mouth was negligible for Saturday and the film registered a huge 73% drop. This big a drop on a Saturday is unheard of for mainstream films. Most films usually show growth on first Saturday. But Agent, sadly, earned only Rs 1.60 crore on Saturday, taking its two-day total to jut Rs 7.5 crore.

Even overseas, the film has not done wonders. In two days, it’s total worldwide gross is just Rs 10 crore. Given its trajectory, many trade experts are predicting the film may struggle to cross even Rs 25 crore. Reports say that the film has a Rs 81-crore budget which would mean it will end up as a commercial disaster in all likeliness.

Agent, a spy thriller, stars Akhil Akkineni in the lead along with Dino Morea and newcomer Sakshi Vaidya. Mammootty appears in an extended cameo as the RAW chief. Even the superstar’s presence did not help the film’s dubbed Malayalam version, which has earned a mere Rs 10 lakh in two days.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, Sunny Leone, Rekha, Nora Fatehi look their stylish best at Citadel premiere in Mumbai
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Team India celebrate Holi ahead of 4th Test in Ahmedabad
Streaming This Week: Selfiee, Tooth Pari, Suga Road to D-Day, OTT titles to binge-watch this weekend
World's largest digital camera is 266 times more powerful than Apple iPhone 14 Pro, details here
Who was Divya Bharti, the fashion icon of 1990s who died young but is still relevant
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NCERT Recruitment 2023: Apply for 347 non-academic posts at ncert.nic.in, check official notification
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.