Although Agastya Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, and Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, have not publicly acknowledged their rumoured romance, their repeated joint outings have fueled ongoing speculation about their relationship. In the latest, the rumoured lovebirds stole the show in an unseen video from Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin and actor Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s wedding festivities.

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding

A fan page shared a video from the big wedding in Mumbai, in which Agastya showcased his impressive dance moves and Suhana radiated elegance. Agastya, wearing a stylish ivory and grey outfit, can be seen dancing and having fun. He completed his look with traditional mojaris shoes, which made him look even more elegant.

Suhana, on the other hand, can be seen chatting warmly with guests. She wore a stunning ivory lehenga with intricate embroidery by Torani, giving her a truly regal look. In the clip, she can be seen hugging someone with a bright smile, exuding warmth and elegance.



Watch the unseen video here:

Earlier, Agastya and Suhana rang in New Year 2025 together, with fan pages offering sneak peeks of their celebration. Previously, they were spotted together at Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India and made a joint appearance at a lavish Diwali party in 2024.

For those unaware, Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding was a grand, star-studded celebration that brought together the Kapoor family, top Bollywood stars, and popular Gen Z celebrities. Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood's biggest superstar, attended the wedding with his wife Gauri Dressed in a sleek black bandhgala, he was seen warmly hugging Aadar Jain and blessing the bride, Alekha Advani. Heartwarming photos from the event went viral, including a family portrait featuring SRK, Gauri, the newlyweds, and Aadar's parents, Reema Jain and Manoj Jain.

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda on work front

On the film front, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda made their acting debut together with The Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Up next, Suhana is geared up for King alongside SRK and Abhishek Bachchan. Agastya, on the other hand, has Ikkis in the pipeline.