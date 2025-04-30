As per the sourrce closer to Ajith confirmed that the actor was hospitalised after he complained of pain in leg.

Actor Ajith Kumar, who recently returned from New Delhi after having received the prestigious Padma Bhushan from President Droupadi Murmu at an event held in the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday, has been admitted to a hospital here in the city.

Sources close to the actor say that Ajith was admitted to a hospital after he complained of pain in his leg due to an injury he sustained while making his way out of the airport in Chennai, where he was mobbed by fans and mediapersons.

Sources further say that there was no cause for worry as the actor was doing fine and that doctors had advised some physiotherapy treatment for the actor. They further hinted that the actor was likely to be discharged either tonight or tomorrow.

It may be recalled that Ajith, along with his family, had gone to New Delhi to receive the prestigious Padma Bhushan award that was conferred on him by the President for his contributions in the field of cinema and sports.

It may be recalled that soon after news broke out in January this year that Ajith Kumar was to be conferred with the Padma Bhushan award, the actor had expressed happiness and gratitude.

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from IANS)