ENTERTAINMENT

After watching Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, Kangana Ranaut says 'maza aagaya', has THIS message for filmmaker: 'Dear Aditya Dhar ji border pe...'

Kangana Ranaut joined the bandwagon to hail Dhurandhar, calling it a 'masterpiece'. tagged Aditya Dhar as the ultimate 'Dhurandhar of this show'.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Dec 20, 2025, 10:02 PM IST

Praises continue to line up for Aditya Dhar's latest directorial, 'Dhurandhar', as the film continues to earn widespread appreciation from all quarters. While fans have already embraced it wholeheartedly, celebrities, including both actors and acclaimed filmmakers, have also come forward to applaud it. Kangana Ranaut joined the bandwagon to hail Dhurandhar, calling it a 'masterpiece'. tagged Aditya Dhar as the ultimate 'Dhurandhar of this show'.

Kangana Ranaut reviews Dhurandhar

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana wrote, "I watched #dhurandhar and had a great time → Totally inspired by the art and craft of this masterpiece but honestly huge admiration for the intend of the filmmaker.""Dear Aaditya Dhar ji border pe hamare defence forces, sarkar mein hamare Modi ji aur Bollywood cinema mein aap, khoob kambal kutayi karo in pakistani terrorists ki, maza aa gaya, whistled and clapped all the way!! Superb work by everyone lekin Dhulandhar of this show is the filmmaker himself @adityadharfilms. Congratulations @yamigautam," she added. 

Earlier, 'Animal' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga lauded 'Dhurandhar' for moving with "dominance and fierce." "DHURANDHAR is built like a man who doesn't talk much & carries a masculine spine.... DHURANDHAR The title fits because the film moves with dominance & fierce. The depiction is very clear with zero chaos. Music, performances, screenplay & direction are on the top. #AkshayKhanna sir and @RanveerOfficial erased into air & just disappeared into characters effortlessly," he wrote.In a shoutout to director Aditya Dhar, Vanga thanked him for presenting the "true weight of untold sacrifices."In response, Aditya Dhar expressed deep gratitude, echoing similar sentiments toward Sandeep Reddy Vanga's storytelling skills.

About Dhurandhar

Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar' is currently running in theatres, breaking multiple records amid heavy praise from fans and celebrities alike. Ranveer Singh plays the lead role alongside stars such as Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan.

(With inuts from ANI)

