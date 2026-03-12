FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
After 'VIROSH' wedding: Newlywed Rashmika Mandanna steals spotlight at airport with boulder-sized ring

Newlywed Rashmika Mandanna wowed at the airport with a simple outfit and a boulder-sized ring, while Vijay Deverakonda kept it casual. Fans loved how the bold accessory elevated her look since their Udaipur wedding.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Mar 12, 2026, 07:58 PM IST

After 'VIROSH' wedding: Newlywed Rashmika Mandanna steals spotlight at airport with boulder-sized ring
Rashmika Mandanna made heads turn at the airport. The newlywed actress, recently married to Vijay Deverakonda, kept her look simple yet stylish, but her huge statement ring quickly became the highlight. Fans and photographers could not stop talking about it.

Casual yet chic look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rashmika selected travel-friendly clothing through her choice of comfortable and casual attire. She chose basic clothing items, which she matched with a few accessories to showcase her large ring. The large accessory brought an elegant element to her appearance while maintaining a balance between subtle and showy. Vijay Deverakonda matched her fashion through his own casual travel attire, which he wore to the airport. The couple's matching yet casual fashion created a look that made them both fashionable and comfortable.

The show-stealing ring:

The boulder-sized ring instantly grabbed attention. Its size and sparkle made it stand out against Rashmika’s understated clothing. Fans used social media platforms to express their admiration for the actress who combined daring fashion choices with her sophisticated yet simple appearance. Fashion enthusiasts are discussing the ring because it demonstrates how one accessory can transform ordinary clothing into stylish fashion.

Fans are excited about the couple:

The couple, Rashmika and Vijay, have received constant media coverage since their wedding, which took place on February 26 2026, in Udaipur. The couple showed their traditional Telugu and Kodava wedding customs through their extravagant wedding celebration, which fans continued to observe throughout their public appearances. The couple's airport outfit demonstrates their ability to combine everyday fashion with exceptional clothing achievements. Rashmika has motivated her fans and fashion enthusiasts through her selection of a basic outfit, which she paired with a striking accessory.

