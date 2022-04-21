After viral video on Yash's KGF Chapter 2, Kili Paul recreates Thalapathy Vijay's Beast trailer

Kili Paul/Instagram

Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul often breaks the internet with his videos in which he is seen lip-syncing to scenes and songs from popular Indian films. His clips are shared extensively on social media and garner huge appreciation from his 3.5 million followers on Instagram.

Last week, Kili shared a video lip-syncing to Yash's famous dialogue 'Violence, violence' from KGF Chapter 2, and on Wednesday, April 20, he uploaded a video recreating a clip from the trailer of Thalapathy Vijay's most recent release Beast. He captioned the clip as "Beast Movie Trailer Meaner…Leaner…Stronger” in which he is seen dressed in a black suit and white shirt with an axe in his hand as the music from the Beast trailer can be heard in the background.

On Thursday, April 14, Kili Paul had shared a clip in which he was seen in a three-piece black suit with a white shirt as he lip-synced to the famous Yash's dialogue in KGF Chapter 2, "Violence..Violence..Violence! I don’t like it. I avoid, but, violence likes me!”. Along with the video, he had then written, "A lil acting K.G.F 2". The video has close to 1.7 million likes as of now and continues to trend on social media.

Netizens, as always, showered love on both the videos in the comments section. "You will get a call from Bollywood very soon...Mark my words", one Instagram user wrote. Another wrote, "Brother K.G.F 3 From Tanzania". One comment read, "Killing it Fam. Let’s go", while another praised him and wrote, "Yo man happy to see you in action".



READ | VIRAL! Tanzania's Kili Paul lip-syncs to Allu Arjun's famous dialogue from 'Pushpa'

Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul make headlines with their videos on Instagram in which the siblings are seen performing hit Indian film songs. His sister Neema also makes an appearance at the end of the Beast viral clip.