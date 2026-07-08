After viral Roadies confusion, Raghu Ram finally meets Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke: Watch

Raghu Ram and Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke teamed up for a funny Instagram video after social media wrongly identified Abhijeet as a contestant from an old Roadies audition clip.

After days of social media speculation, Raghu Ram and Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke have finally addressed the viral confusion in a humorous way.

The duo appeared together in a new Instagram video, poking fun at the false claim that Abhijeet was the contestant seen being scolded by Raghu in an old MTV Roadies audition clip.

'Main Roadies Mein Aaya Tha...'

In the video, Abhijeet jokingly recreated the viral narrative and told Raghu, "Main Roadies mein aaya tha, aapne reject kar diya, jiski clip viral ho rahi hai." The comment left both of them laughing before Raghu joined in with a witty response.

"Woh actually tu sahi hai, main AI hoon. Itne pyaar se main baat kar hi nahi sakta," he said, taking a light-hearted dig at the fake claims circulating online. The fun interaction ended with Raghu hugging Abhijeet and appreciating his work.

"Mazak kar raha hoon. We love you, bro. Tum logon ne jo kiya hai, theek hai... I just came to be a part of it," Raghu said.

How The Confusion Started

The controversy began after an old MTV Roadies audition video resurfaced on social media. Several users wrongly claimed that the contestant in the clip was Abhijeet Dipke. In the video, an angry Raghu is heard telling the contestant, "Nazar mat aaiyo aaj ke baad mujhe, never in your life," before asking him to leave the audition.

The contestant responds, "Sir, galti to bataiye."

As the clip went viral, many social media users assumed the contestant was Abhijeet. Raghu later dismissed the claim, calling it "fake" and clarifying that he had never even met him before. It was later confirmed that the contestant in the video was Sumit Suryawanshi and not Abhijeet Dipke.

Who Is Abhijeet Dipke?

Abhijeet Dipke is the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, a social media initiative that promotes rescuing cockroaches and other insects instead of killing them.

Through humorous and awareness-driven videos, he encourages people to peacefully coexist with small creatures. His unique content has earned him a large following across social media platforms.