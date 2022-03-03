After Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna addresses wedding rumours

South stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are rumoured to be dating. Not just that, the media has been abuzz with reports of the couple's wedding of late.

Last week, after several media reports suggested that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda might get married this year, the 'Arjun Reddy' actor took to social media to silence all the rumours with a cryptic tweet that took a dig at the media. "As usual nonsense..Don’t we just (heart emoticon) da news!" Vijay wrote on Twitter.

Now, after Vijay indirectly addressed the wedding rumours, Rashmika opened about her wedding in an interview with Mirchi9.

When the actress was asked about her future plans, she said, "It is just a time pass rumour. I still have a lot of time for marriage. I will get married when the time comes. And for all those rumours written, I am like, let them be."

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have previously featured together in director Parasuram's 'Geetha Govindam'. After that, the duo were next seen in 'Dear Comrade'.