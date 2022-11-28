After Urfi Javed calls Chetan Bhagat a 'pervert', author says his statement has been taken 'out of context'

Urfi Javed-Chetan Bhagat/Instagram

Chetan Bhagat has issued a statement on the ongoing tiff between him and reality TV star Urfi Javed. Saying that his controversial comment was taken out of context, Chetan took to Twitter and wrote, "I told guys to focus on fitness and their career and not waste their time on Instagram. Apparently, that`s not ok! So they cut my statement, say it out of context, the headline with adding things I never said and do a click-bait piece with ageism thrown in too. Of course."

The controversy began when Chetan Bhagat while speaking at a literary event mentioned Urfi's name while asserting that young people these days spend a lot of time on Instagram. At the event, the famous author said, "Phone has been a great distraction for the youth, especially the boys, spending hours just watching Instagram Reels. Everyone knows who Urfi Javed is. What will you do with her photos? Is it coming in your exams or you will go for a job interview and tell the interviewer that you know all her outfits?"

He added, "On one side, there is a youth who is protecting our nation at Kargil and on another side, we have another youth who is seeing Urfi Javed`s photos hiding in their blankets." Soon after, the Bigg Boss OTT participant came all guns blazing at the author. She said that she had been dragged unnecessarily into the conversation.





Urfi took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Men like him will always blame the women than accept their own shortcomings. Stop promoting rape culture you sickos out there. Blaming women's clothes for the behaviour of men is so 80s Mr. Chetan Bhagat. Who was distracting you when you messaged girls half of your age?".



READ | Urfi Javed shares Chetan Bhagat's leaked WhatsApp messages during #MeToo after author says she is 'distracting' youth

Additionally, she also put up screenshots of Bhagat's allegedly leaked WhatsApp messages from the Me Too movement in 2018. Later, Bhagat dismissed the allegations and wrote on Twitter, "Have never spoken to/chatted with/met/ known someone where it`s being spread that I have done so. It`s fake. a lie. also a Non-issue. Haven't criticised anyone. And I also think there's nothing wrong in telling people to stop wasting time on Instagram and focus on fitness and career."



