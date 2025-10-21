FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Tamil Nadu Rains: IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall till...,orange and yellow alert issued for these regions; check full forecast

Hyderabad man wins hearts after ordering sweets just to gift them to delivery agents

After Trisha, Nayanthara, Vijay, this Tamil actress receives bomb threat; Tamil Nadu Police takes strict action

After Trisha, Nayanthara, Vijay, this Tamil actress receives bomb threat; Tamil Nadu Police takes strict action

Sakshi Agarwal is the latest celebrity to have received such a bomb threat. Trisha, Nayanthara and actor-politician Vijay have been among those who have received such threats in recent times.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 21, 2025, 11:20 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Tamil actress Sakshi Agarwal on Tuesday thanked the Tamil Nadu Police for swiftly responding to a bomb threat that was issued to her house and office. Taking to her X timeline, the actress wrote, "Thank you @tnpoliceoffl #tndgp for your due diligence and immediate response to the Bomb Threat to my house and office! To my fans, we are safe and the bomb threat is being investigated!"

Sources close to the actress say that the threat was made through mail and that the police immediately swung into action to neutralise the threat made to the star. Sakshi Agarwal is the latest celebrity to have received such a bomb threat. In fact, actresses Trisha, Nayanthara and actor-politician Vijay have been among those who have received such threats in recent times.

A bomb threat issued to Trisha and Nayanthara at the beginning of the month turned out to be a hoaxes. Sources said that the police swung into action as soon as they received information and arrived at her residence in Teynampet swiftly. Police personnel along with sniffer dogs conducted a thorough search of their residences, only to realise that the threats were hoaxes

Vijay has had a couple of such threats issued to his residence. A bomb threat was made to his Neelankarai residence a few days ago, prompting the police to launch a probe. Another threat was issued to the superstar after the Karur tragedy. Both threats turned out to be hoaxes. 

Sources added that prominent dignitaries such as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and opposition leader Edappadi K Palanisamy had also received similar threats earlier. Last month, a bomb threat to the residence of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami in Chennai had triggered concern.

Although the threats have been declared hoaxes, the Tamil Nadu police is leaving no stone unturned to find out those behind such threats as off late, there has been a considerable increase in such threats.

