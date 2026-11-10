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After Tiger Shroff firing, Mumbai Police issues big warning to Bollywood stars, asks them to avoid public crowd

After the firing at Tiger Shroff's home, Mumbai Police has sent a big safety message to Bollywood stars. What the investigation revealed has left everyone worried.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Nov 10, 2026, 04:55 PM IST

After Tiger Shroff firing, Mumbai Police issues big warning to Bollywood stars, asks them to avoid public crowd
Mumbai Police issues big warning to Bollywood stars.
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Mumbai Police has asked Bollywood stars to be extra careful after the firing incident at Tiger Shroff’s house. The police have advised actors to avoid crowded places, large gatherings and meeting fans in public for some time. The advisory has been issued as a safety measure, not as a rule.

Why the police issued the advisory

Police issued the advisory after finding that the accused had allegedly reached the homes of Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar, targeting stars with weaker security, before the attack on Tiger Shroff. A senior police official said actors have been asked to stay away from public places and avoid mingling with fans in crowded areas. The idea is simple reduce risk till the situation becomes normal. 

What happened at Tiger Shroff’s house

In the Juhu neighbourhood of Mumbai on October 18, three individuals riding a motorcycle started shooting at Tiger Shroff's vehicle. Tiger made it out of the encounter unscathed. Within hours, a social media post asserted that the attack was carried out by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Police discovered during preliminary interrogation that the accused had discovered he was not under police protection at the time from videos posted by Tiger's supporters on social media. They apparently chose to target him in light of this. The act was intended to instil fear in the film business, according to police.

Also read: Watch: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill turn handshake into hilarious ‘kushti’ match after rain-hit ODI

Film industry reacts

After the incident, Amaal Mallik, Mika Singh, Vidyut Jammwal, Shatrughan Sinha and Ravi Kishan raised safety concerns. Police are still investigating and have asked stars to stay alert and avoid crowded places till the threat is checked.

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