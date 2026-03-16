FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Where is Kharg Island? Will Donald Trump send troops to capture its oil reserves? Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, UAE, Qatar against US plans?

Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government approves free bus travel for transgender persons

After Thalapathy Vijay's wife Sangeetha files for divorce, Trisha Krishnan's mother hints at her wedding with TVK chief

'LPG situation remains concerning, but no dry-up reported by distributors,' says govt amid ongoing crisis

Pakistan eyes Delhi, Mumbai as spy network films railway stations, RPF deployment sites; details here

Kanye West's maiden India concert postponed amid 'prevailing geopolitical situation', rapper to now perform in Delhi on this date

BAN vs PAK: Pakistan file complaint after losing 3rd ODI over controversial LBW review

'Breaking that 175 record': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi targets Chris Gayle’s historic IPL ahead of new season

Commuters alert: NHAI hikes FASTag annual pass fee for FY 2026-27, check new price, validity, benefits and more

West Bengal Election 2026: Will BJP drop "Jai Shri Ram" slogan to connect to masses? PM Narendra Modi signals poll messaging

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Where is Kharg Island? Will Donald Trump send troops to capture its oil reserves? Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, UAE, Qatar against US plans?

Where is Kharg Island? Will Trump send troops to capture its oil reserves?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas turn glamorous at Oscar afterparty, See pics

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas turn glamorous at Oscar afterparty

Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government approves free bus travel for transgender persons

Delhi govt approves free bus travel for transgender persons

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas turn glamorous at Oscar afterparty, See pics

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas turn glamorous at Oscar afterparty

Oscar 2026: Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal turn heads in elegant red carpet look at 98th Academy Awards

Oscar 2026: Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal turn heads in elegant red carpet look

Oscar winners 2026: Michael B. Jordan, Jessie Buckley, Paul Thomas Anderson shine at 98th Academy Awards

Oscar winners 2026: Michael B. Jordan, Jessie Buckley, Paul Thomas Anderson

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

After Thalapathy Vijay's wife Sangeetha files for divorce, Trisha Krishnan's mother hints at her wedding with TVK chief

Amid Vijay's divorce proceedings with wife Sangeetha, Trisha's mother Uma Krishnan has liked a social media post claiming that Trisha and Vijay might tie the knot after the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 16, 2026, 04:51 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

After Thalapathy Vijay's wife Sangeetha files for divorce, Trisha Krishnan's mother hints at her wedding with TVK chief
Vijay and Trisha Krishnan
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s personal life has come under intense scrutiny after his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, filed for divorce last month following over two decades of marriage. According to reports, Sangeetha moved a court in Tamil Nadu seeking dissolution of her marriage with Vijay, accusing him of mental cruelty and an "adulterous relationship" with an actress. While she didn't mention any name, several reports have claimed that the actress referenced is Trisha Krishnan.

Vijay and Trisha have starred together in multiple hits including the 2004 sports action film Ghilli and the 2023 action thriller Leo. The two stars also recently attended a wedding reception together in Chennai, their first public appearance amid the ongoing divorce controversy. This sighting reignited years-old rumours about Vijay's extramarital affair with Trisha. For those unversed, Vijay tied the knot with Sangeetha in 1999 and they share two children, son Jason Sanjay and daughter Divya Saasha.

Amid the ongoing controversies, Trisha's mother, Uma Krishnan, has liked a social media post claiming that the two actors might tie the knot after the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections scheduled on April 23 and their results on May 4. Vijay leads the political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and is one of the strongest contenders in the upcoming elections. Trisha's mother Uma's subtle social media action has now triggered widespread discussion about the two actors and their alleged relationship across social media platforms.

Despite the intense speculation, neither Vijay nor Trisha has publicly addressed the rumours about their relationship or the alleged wedding buzz. Apart from his controversial personal life, Vijay is also facing challenges on film front as his final movie Jana Nayagan, which was supposed to have been released worldwide on January 9 during the Pongal celebrations, has been delayed indefinitely due to a deadlock with the Central Board of Film Certification. 

READ | Ashutosh Gowariker says Aamir Khan's Lagaan is not inspired by Dilip Kumar's Naya Daur: 'It is more like Asterix comics'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Where is Kharg Island? Will Donald Trump send troops to capture its oil reserves? Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, UAE, Qatar against US plans?
Where is Kharg Island? Will Trump send troops to capture its oil reserves?
Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government approves free bus travel for transgender persons
Delhi govt approves free bus travel for transgender persons
After Thalapathy Vijay's wife Sangeetha files for divorce, Trisha Krishnan's mother hints at her wedding with TVK chief
Trisha Krishnan's mother hints at her wedding with Thalapathy Vijay
'LPG situation remains concerning, but no dry-up reported by distributors,' says govt amid ongoing crisis
LPG situation remains concerning, but no dry-up reported by distributors: Centre
Pakistan eyes Delhi, Mumbai as spy network films railway stations, RPF deployment sites; details here
Pakistan eyes Delhi, Mumbai as spy network films railway stations
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas turn glamorous at Oscar afterparty, See pics
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas turn glamorous at Oscar afterparty
Oscar 2026: Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal turn heads in elegant red carpet look at 98th Academy Awards
Oscar 2026: Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal turn heads in elegant red carpet look
Oscar winners 2026: Michael B. Jordan, Jessie Buckley, Paul Thomas Anderson shine at 98th Academy Awards
Oscar winners 2026: Michael B. Jordan, Jessie Buckley, Paul Thomas Anderson
India's richest TV star is 21 years old, beats Rupali Ganguly, Shweta Tiwari, Hina Khan, Nia Sharma; has net worth of Rs 250 crore, she is...
India's richest TV star is 21 years old, beats Rupali, Shweta, Hina, she is...
Dhurandhar 2: Meet Shashwat Sachdeva, man behind Aari Aari, Ramba Ramba 2.0, know about his education, family, career
Dhurandhar 2: Meet Shashwat Sachdeva, man behind Aari Aari, Ramba Ramba 2.0
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement