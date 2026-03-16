After Thalapathy Vijay's wife Sangeetha files for divorce, Trisha Krishnan's mother hints at her wedding with TVK chief

Amid Vijay's divorce proceedings with wife Sangeetha, Trisha's mother Uma Krishnan has liked a social media post claiming that Trisha and Vijay might tie the knot after the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s personal life has come under intense scrutiny after his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, filed for divorce last month following over two decades of marriage. According to reports, Sangeetha moved a court in Tamil Nadu seeking dissolution of her marriage with Vijay, accusing him of mental cruelty and an "adulterous relationship" with an actress. While she didn't mention any name, several reports have claimed that the actress referenced is Trisha Krishnan.

Vijay and Trisha have starred together in multiple hits including the 2004 sports action film Ghilli and the 2023 action thriller Leo. The two stars also recently attended a wedding reception together in Chennai, their first public appearance amid the ongoing divorce controversy. This sighting reignited years-old rumours about Vijay's extramarital affair with Trisha. For those unversed, Vijay tied the knot with Sangeetha in 1999 and they share two children, son Jason Sanjay and daughter Divya Saasha.

Amid the ongoing controversies, Trisha's mother, Uma Krishnan, has liked a social media post claiming that the two actors might tie the knot after the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections scheduled on April 23 and their results on May 4. Vijay leads the political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and is one of the strongest contenders in the upcoming elections. Trisha's mother Uma's subtle social media action has now triggered widespread discussion about the two actors and their alleged relationship across social media platforms.

Despite the intense speculation, neither Vijay nor Trisha has publicly addressed the rumours about their relationship or the alleged wedding buzz. Apart from his controversial personal life, Vijay is also facing challenges on film front as his final movie Jana Nayagan, which was supposed to have been released worldwide on January 9 during the Pongal celebrations, has been delayed indefinitely due to a deadlock with the Central Board of Film Certification.

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