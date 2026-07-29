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After surgery for Peddi injury, Ram Charan visits Coimbatore Temple with Upasana Konidela

Ram Charan visited an Ayyappa temple in Coimbatore with wife Upasana Konidela days after wrist surgery. He was injured while shooting Peddi and had surgery at Ganga Hospital.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 29, 2026, 06:46 PM IST

After surgery for Peddi injury, Ram Charan visits Coimbatore Temple with Upasana Konidela
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Telugu actor Ram Charan was seen visiting an Ayyappa temple in Coimbatore with his wife Upasana Konidela on Tuesday. The visit came just days after the actor underwent wrist surgery at a hospital in the city. Ram sustained the injury to his right wrist while shooting for his upcoming sports drama Peddi, but continued filming before getting treated.

Temple visit after surgery

Social media users shared pictures and videos of Ram and Upasana at the temple. Ram was dressed in his lungi, black shirt, Ayyappa mala, and an arm sling on his right hand. Upasana was spotted wearing a blue kurta paired with flowers. In the images, Ram is seen surrounded by followers while he prays inside the temple.

He engaged with priests and temple officials, who took pictures with him. Upasana was seen feeding cows at the temple goshala in another photo. Images of Ram from a hospital bed went viral earlier on Tuesday. For the procedure, he was admitted to Ganga Hospital in Coimbatore.

About the injury and surgery

Ram suffered a wrist injury while performing an action sequence for Peddi. The film crew claims that despite the agony, he completed important parts of the production. Dr S Rajasekaran, an orthopaedic surgeon, carried out the procedure. Due to the intricacy of the injury, Dr Alejandro Badia from Miami, USA, was also a member of the surgical team.

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Producer Bunny Vas shared a photo of Ram smiling from the hospital and wrote a message wishing him a quick recovery. The production house Vriddhi Cinemas said in a statement, 'We are happy to know that our beloved Mega Power Star Ram Charan Garu has successfully undergone wrist surgery. His passion and professionalism have been truly inspiring.' Upasana shared images of her prayers to Lord Ganesha and Hanuman for Ram's health. Recently, Ram was seen departing from Hyderabad with his parents, Chiranjeevi and Surekha, alongside Upasana. Doctors have recommended that Ram rest for several weeks, while fans send their prayers and get-well wishes.

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