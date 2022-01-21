After superstar Mammootty, son Dulquer Salmaan tests positive for Covid-19

After South superstar Mammootty tested positive for Covid-19 last week, his actor-son Dulquer Salmaan has also contracted the virus. The 'Ustad Hotel' actor took to his social media handles on Thursday and shared the news.

Dulquer wrote that he has mild flu symptoms and is undergoing home isolation. "I have just tested positive for Covid19. I'm isolating at home and have mild flu symptoms but am otherwise ok. People who were in close contact with me during the shoots over the last few days, please isolate and test if you notice symptoms", the actor tweeted.

On January 16, Mammooty had shared the news of contracting Covid-19 on his social media handles with the post that read, "Despite taking all the necessary precautions I have tested Covid Positive yesterday. Besides a light fever I am otherwise fine. I am self isolating at home as per the directions of the concerned authorities. I wish for all of you to stay safe. Mask at all times and take care."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mammooty, who has acted in more than 400 films, was last seen in the political drama 'One' and supernatural mystery thriller 'The Priest' in 2021. Dulquer's last release was the crime thriller 'Kurup', based on the life of one of the most wanted criminals in Kerala, Sukumara Kurup. The actor is gearing up for the release of his next film, a romantic comedy 'Hey! Sinamika' scheduled to hit the box office on 25 February.

Dulquer, one of the leading stars in Malayalam cinema, made his Hindi debut in the comedy-drama film 'Karwaan' in which he shared screen space with the late actor Irrfan Khan and 'Little Things' fame Mithila Palkar. His next Hindi film is R. Balki's psychological thriller 'Chup', which also stars Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt in leading roles.