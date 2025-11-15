After Sunny Deol, Rohit Shetty questions paps on gathering outside Dharmendra’s home: 'Waha se nikale ki nahi?

Chirag Paswan will become next Deputy CM of Bihar? LJP(RV) 'landslide' win on 19 seats pushes NDA 200 paar in assembly elections
Days after Dharmendra's son Sunny Deol lashed out at the media gathered outside his ailing father's residence, filmmaker Rohit Shetty asked paparazzi if they dispersed or not, expressing his concern about Deol's privacy at this tough time.
Rohit Shetty asks paps about gathering outside Dharmendra's house
Rohit Shetty, who will host Bigg Boss 19’s upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar in Salman Khan’s absence, recently had a brief encounter with the paparazzi during the shoot. During this time, he addressed the media about their gathering outside Dharmendra’s home, asking, “Tum log Dharam ji ke waha se nikale ki nahi.”
Earlier, Sunny addressed the media with folded hands and urged them to go back home. The actor, who arrived to meet his father on Thursday morning, following his recent discharge from the hospital, added, "You too have parents at home. You have children. Have some shame."
On Wednesday morning, the legendary Dharmendra was discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital, where he had been admitted for the past few days after his health deteriorated.While talking to ANI, Dr Pratit Samdani informed them that Dharmendra was discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital at 7:30 am on Wednesday."Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital at 7.30 am today. His family is taking care of him at their residence. Pray that his treatment, management and recovery continue," said Pratik Samdani.
Dharmendra's health update
According to an official statement from Sunny Deol's team, the elder son of Dharmendra, the veteran actor, will undergo home treatment and recovery under the supervision of a doctor. He was rushed to the hospital on Monday, leaving his family and fans worried. Bollywood celebrities also paid a visit to the veteran actor amid the growing health concerns. As stated by the family, Dharmendra has been stable and is recovering. "We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family's privacy during this time," a statement from Sunny Deol's team said.