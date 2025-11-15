FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Chirag Paswan will become next Deputy CM of Bihar? LJP(RV) 'landslide' win on 19 seats pushes NDA 200 paar in assembly elections

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa welcome baby girl on their 4th wedding anniversary: 'We are over the moon'

After Sunny Deol, Rohit Shetty questions paps on gathering outside Dharmendra’s home: 'Waha se nikale ki nahi?

Food costs relief? Trump drops major tariffs on coffee, bananas and other food imports

Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif makes BIG statement after two Supreme Court Judges resign due to..., says, 'Their monopoly was...'

IPL retentions: Full list players likely to be released from teams ahead of December auction, check details here

Deepika Padukone reiterates her support for 8-hour workday: 'We mistake...'

J-K: 7 dead, 30 injured in explosion at Nowgam police station during inspection of explosives

IPL 2026 Retention: When and where to watch live streaming in India? Here's all you need to know

J&K: Massive accidental blast at Nowgam police station, several injured

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Chirag Paswan will become next Deputy CM of Bihar? LJP(RV) 'landslide' win on 19 seats pushes NDA 200 paar in assembly elections

Chirag Paswan will become next Deputy CM of Bihar? LJP(RV) 'landslide' win...

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa welcome baby girl on their 4th wedding anniversary: 'We are over the moon'

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa welcome baby girl: 'We are over the moon'

Bihar Election Result 2025 LIVE Updates: PM Modi hails NDA's 'historic' win, says 'Bihar voted for genuine social justice'

Bihar Election Result 2025 LIVE Updates: PM Modi hails NDA's 'historic' win, say

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Chanda Yadav, wife of Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, who is trailing behind BJP's Chhoti Kumari in Chhapra Bihar Assembly seat

Meet Chanda Yadav, wife of Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, who is trailing behi

Who is Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshree Yadav, who once worked as cabin crew? Know about their love story, educational qualifications and more

Who is Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshree Yadav, who once worked as cabin crew?

Bihar Election Results 2025 Updates: Tejashwi Yadav, Anant Singh, Maithili Thakur, Khesari Lal Yadav and more; How are key contenders performing so far

Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: 5 key contenders performing so far

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

After Sunny Deol, Rohit Shetty questions paps on gathering outside Dharmendra’s home: 'Waha se nikale ki nahi?

Days after Dharmendra's son Sunny Deol lashed out at the media gathered outside his ailing father's residence, filmmaker Rohit Shetty asked paparazzi if they dispersed or not, expressing his concern about Deol's privacy at this tough time. 

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 15, 2025, 08:23 AM IST

After Sunny Deol, Rohit Shetty questions paps on gathering outside Dharmendra’s home: 'Waha se nikale ki nahi?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Days after Dharmendra's son Sunny Deol lashed out at the media gathered outside his ailing father's residence, filmmaker Rohit Shetty asked paparazzi if they dispersed or not, expressing his concern about Deol's privacy at this tough time. 

Rohit Shetty asks paps about gathering outside Dharmendra's house

Rohit Shetty, who will host Bigg Boss 19’s upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar in Salman Khan’s absence, recently had a brief encounter with the paparazzi during the shoot. During this time, he addressed the media about their gathering outside Dharmendra’s home, asking, “Tum log Dharam ji ke waha se nikale ki nahi.”

Earlier, Sunny addressed the media with folded hands and urged them to go back home. The actor, who arrived to meet his father on Thursday morning, following his recent discharge from the hospital, added, "You too have parents at home. You have children. Have some shame."

On Wednesday morning, the legendary Dharmendra was discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital, where he had been admitted for the past few days after his health deteriorated.While talking to ANI, Dr Pratit Samdani informed them that Dharmendra was discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital at 7:30 am on Wednesday."Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital at 7.30 am today. His family is taking care of him at their residence. Pray that his treatment, management and recovery continue," said Pratik Samdani.

Dharmendra's health update

According to an official statement from Sunny Deol's team, the elder son of Dharmendra, the veteran actor, will undergo home treatment and recovery under the supervision of a doctor. He was rushed to the hospital on Monday, leaving his family and fans worried. Bollywood celebrities also paid a visit to the veteran actor amid the growing health concerns. As stated by the family, Dharmendra has been stable and is recovering. "We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family's privacy during this time," a statement from Sunny Deol's team said.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Chirag Paswan will become next Deputy CM of Bihar? LJP(RV) 'landslide' win on 19 seats pushes NDA 200 paar in assembly elections
Chirag Paswan will become next Deputy CM of Bihar? LJP(RV) 'landslide' win...
Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa welcome baby girl on their 4th wedding anniversary: 'We are over the moon'
Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa welcome baby girl: 'We are over the moon'
After Sunny Deol, Rohit Shetty questions paps on gathering outside Dharmendra’s home: 'Waha se nikale ki nahi?
After Sunny Deol, Rohit Shetty asks paps on gathering outside Dharmendra’s home:
Food costs relief? Trump drops major tariffs on coffee, bananas and other food imports
Trump drops major tariffs on coffee, bananas and other food imports
Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif makes BIG statement after two Supreme Court Judges resign due to..., says, 'Their monopoly was...'
Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif makes BIG statement after two Supreme
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Chanda Yadav, wife of Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, who is trailing behind BJP's Chhoti Kumari in Chhapra Bihar Assembly seat
Meet Chanda Yadav, wife of Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, who is trailing behi
Who is Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshree Yadav, who once worked as cabin crew? Know about their love story, educational qualifications and more
Who is Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshree Yadav, who once worked as cabin crew?
Bihar Election Results 2025 Updates: Tejashwi Yadav, Anant Singh, Maithili Thakur, Khesari Lal Yadav and more; How are key contenders performing so far
Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: 5 key contenders performing so far
From Nitish's magic to Modi's 'Hanuman' impact, PK's failed experiment: 5 Major takeaways from Bihar Assembly Polls 2025
5 Major takeaways from Bihar Assembly Polls 2025
Inside Axar Petal and Meha Patel's newly inaugurated house 'Haksh Villa', it is named after...
Inside Axar Petal and Meha Patel's newly inaugurated house 'Haksh Villa', i
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE