After success of 'Pushpa', Allu Arjun's superhit 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' to release in Hindi on THIS date

The Hindi dubbed version of superstar Allu Arjun's blockbuster 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' is set to have a theatrical release on January 26, coinciding with Republic Day. The 2020 Telugu action drama will be released in Hindi following the mammoth success of the actor's last release 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

The production house Goldmines Telefilms shared the update on Twitter which read "After 'Pushpa', now Hindi dubbed version of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' in cinemas @alluarjunonline". Along with the tweet, the actor's picture was also uploaded that mentioned its release date as 26th January 2022 and had these words imprinted on the background, "Allu Arjun is coming back to break the box office".

ALLU ARJUN: AFTER 'PUSHPA', NOW HINDI DUBBED VERSION OF 'ALA VAIKUNTHAPURRAMULOO' IN CINEMAS... @alluarjun pic.twitter.com/8u7gzJyS1O — Goldmines Telefilms (@GTelefilms) January 17, 2022



Written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' also starred Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, and Nivetha Pethuraj in pivotal roles. The film followed the story of Bantu (Arjun), who, after being neglected by his father, learns that he was swapped as an infant and his biological father is an affluent businessman.

Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' released in December and put up an impressive total of more than Rs 80 crore from its Hindi version at the box office, despite facing competition from films like 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and Ranveer Singh-headlined cricket drama '83'.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Shehzada', which began production in October last year, is the official Hindi remake of the Telugu film. Rohit Dhawan is directing the Hindi remake set to release on 4 November 2022. Kartik has been really excited about the film as he shared pictures from the recently concluded Delhi schedule. With more than a nine-month gap between the Hindi dubbed version and the Hindi remake, it will be interesting to see how the two films perform in the North Indian belt.



(With inputs from PTI)