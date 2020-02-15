After starring in TVC together, Sobhita Dhulipala to work with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha and Jayam Ravi are all set to be seen in Mani Ratnam directorial titled Ponniyin Selvan. The fictional story is set during the Chola dynasty and will be multilingual release. The movie is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s fictional historic novel of the same name and shooting is already underway in Thailand. Ponniyin Selvan went on floors on December 11, 2019.

Now as per reports in Mumbai Mirror, talented actor Sobhita Dhulipala has been roped in to play a pivotal role in Ponniyin Selvan. In the historic film, the actor will be seen playing the role of a princess, who is a master in Bharatanatyam and Kuchupudi. Interestingly, Sobhita is a trained classical dancer. It will be a delight to see her share screen space with Aishwarya as they even did a television commercial together.

Sobhita also made it official on her Instagram page with a caption stating, "*sad smiley* #PonniyinSelvan #ManiRatnam"

Ponniyin Selvan tells the story of Arulmozhivarman, one of the kings of the Chola dynasty during the 10th and 11th century.

Meanwhile, talking about Aishwarya's shoot, a source told the tabloid, "Most of her portions are with Vikram, who plays the role of Prince Aditya Karikalan. They had worked together in Raavan."

The source further shared, "The film is being made in two parts, like the Bahubali franchise, with the first part releasing in 2021. There will be a lot of visual effects."

After a long time, we will be seeing Aishwarya in a Mani Ratnam directorial.