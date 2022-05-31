After Sidhu Moose Wala's death, Mika Singh talks about Punjabi singers receiving 'death threats' by gangsters

Mika Singh- Sidhu Moose Wala

After late singer Sidhu Moose Wala's death, Mika Singh opened up about the life-threatening plight of Punjabi singers. The Singh is Kinng singer recently revealed that musical artists in Punjab do receive death threats from gangsters, and they end up protecting themselves by paying the ransom money.

In a conversation with News18, Mika said, "Singers in Punjab often get such threats from gangsters...Many singers give money and save themselves. Everyone knows they do so many shows and earn well." Mika even added that Sidhu has received such threats four years ago, and he had discussed it with him about it. Singh continued by saying that other singers-actors like Parmish Verma, Gippy Grewal and others have received such ultimatums previously. Singh emphasised the fact that the Punjab police and government should take extreme measures to curb this situation. Singh requested authorities to look into the matter with grave importance.

After Sidhu's brutal murder, Mika has tightened his security. As per the reports of India Today, Mika is currently shooting for his reality show Mika di Vyoti in Jaipur, and cops are been stationed outside his Hotel Ummed. The report further quoted DCP Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav, and confirmed that "We have increased the security of Mika Singh, although he did not make a request for extra protection. It is a step we have taken as a precaution after the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala."

Here's Mika Singh paying condolence to deceased singer

The last rites of Sidhu Moose Wala took place at his native village in Mansa district, Punjab on Tuesday afternoon. Family members, friends and thousands of fans gathered around, paying their last respects and bidding him a final goodbye. As per PTI, the Bambhiha Bole singer was shot dead on Sunday, May 29, 2022, and was brought to his home in Moosa village amid tight security on Tuesday morning from Mansa civil hospital, where the post-mortem was conducted.