After Sidhu Moose Wala, Mankirt Aulakh on Goldy Brar’s radar? Singer gets threats, increases security

File photo

After Congress leader and prominent Punjabi singer, Sidhu Moose Wala got gruesomely murdered, another famous Punjabi personality remains under threat of a potential attack. Mankirt Aulakh, who is famous for his track Gangland, is reportedly facing threats from Moose Wala’s killers.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who claimed responsibility for Sidhu Moose Wala’s death, now has Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh on his hit list. According to reports, Aulakh has increased his security after receiving threat calls from the Canada-based gang.

According to media reports, the Gangland singer had received several threats from the members of the Davinder Bambiha gang, who are associated with gangsters Godly Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi. Reports suggest that Aulakh had received threat calls and threatening posts over Facebook and other social media platforms.

After the disturbing and tragic killing of Sidhu Moose Wala, many are speculating if Mankirt Aulakh will be targeted by the gangster. Aulakh has reportedly been summoned by the authorities for questioning regarding the death of Moose Wala.

Hours after Sidhu Moose Wala was gunned down by unidentified persons in Mansa, gangster Goldy Brar took to social media and claimed responsibility for the attack, claiming that he, with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, had planned this attack.

According to the gangster’s Facebook post, Sidhu Moose Wala had played a part in the killing of Akali leader Vicky Middukhera and his cousin Gurlal Brar. The attack on Moose Wala was reportedly revenge for gunning down Gurlal Brar in Chandigarh.

On Sunday, May 29, Congress leader and singer Sidhu Moose Wala was travelling to the Jawahar Ke Village in Mansa along with his friend and cousin in the vehicle. Punjab police confirmed that there was no security personnel present with him, and he was not travelling in his bulletproof car.

Unidentified persons drove by Moose Wala in Mansa, firing rounds at his car through three different weapons. The singer was killed in the firing after sustaining eight bullet injuries. His two companions inside the car were left injured.

It must be noted that Sidhu Moose Wala was killed just a day after the Punjab government had removed the state-provided security for the Congress leader.

READ | Sidhu Moose Wala: 5 controversies involving the Punjabi singer