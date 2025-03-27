In response to the controversy, the actress has taken a significant step by making her Instagram account private.

In a shocking turn of events, a 14-minute video, reportedly featuring Tamil actress Shruthi Narayanan, has surfaced online. The video, which allegedly exposes the darker side of the casting couch in the Tamil film industry, was said to have been leaked during a private audition.

Within hours, the clip began circulating rapidly across platforms like Twitter (X), Instagram, and Telegram, quickly racking up thousands of views. Some social media users expressed their outrage over the alleged exploitation depicted in the video, while others questioned its authenticity, suggesting that it might be a deepfake.

In response to the controversy, the actress has taken a significant step by making her Instagram account private. With over 39K followers, her account is now only accessible to those she approves, limiting public access to her content.

The authenticity of the video is still unverified. However, many social media users have suggested that the actress might have been a victim of casting couch practices. The hashtag #ShruthiNarayananLeaked swiftly gained popularity on Twitter/X, accumulating over 240,000 mentions.

Despite content moderation efforts, the video continued to spread widely across digital platforms, with download links being shared on sites like SoundCloud and GitHub, which unexpectedly became hubs for distribution. Fact-checking organizations, including Alt-News, identified at least 12 altered versions of the video circulating online.

Who is Shruthi Narayanan?

Shruthi Narayanan, a 24-year-old actress from Chennai, began her career in Tamil TV serials and gained recognition through shows like Siragadikka Aasai before transitioning to films. In addition to her acting, she has built a strong social media presence, with 420K followers on Instagram, thanks to her engaging digital content.

Praised by her colleagues as a "dedicated professional," Shruthi Narayanan is recognized for selecting roles that prioritize meaningful scripts over sensationalism. Her previous audition tapes showcase her talent in emotional scenes and period dramas, further solidifying her reputation as a versatile actress.