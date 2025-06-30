On Saturday, Rashami Desai had bashed netizens for trolling Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi for taking his dog out for a walk, just hours after his wife's demise.

Rashami Desai and Shefali Jariwala participated together in the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. While Rashami entered the Bigg Boss house from the first day itself and ended up as the third runner-up in the Grand Finale, Shefali came as a wildcard contestant in the fifth week and stayed in the house till seventh week before her eviction. Now, after the Kaanta Laga girl's sudden demise last week, the Uttaran actress has raised a very pertinent question.

Taking her Instagram Stories, Rashami revealed she recently has been unaware regarding the lives of people well-known to her. She uploaded a video saying, "Hey guys it's been very unfortunate since last one week - I have been going through a lot and I feel like sharing certain things. Everything is fine - health concerns are there but there are a lot of casualties that are happening. I am also facing a lot of judgments for no reason. I don't know why people I know are going through a lot and I am not aware of it." Along with the clip, she wrote "Is it correct or is it a right attitude? Just feeling little heavy."

On Saturday, Rashami bashed netizens for trolling Shefali's husband Parag Tyagi for taking his dog out for a walk, just hours after his wife's demise. Hitting back at trolls, Rashami asked everyone to be kind and empathetic as she took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Aree bhaiya, let's spread kindness and compassion instead of judgment! Simba was more than just a pet — he was Shefali’s beloved son. Her sudden passing leaves a huge void, and I urge the media to respect the family’s grief and give them space during this difficult time. Let’s show empathy and understanding, not sensationalism."



Shefali, who had famouly appeared in the Kaanta Laga remix in 2002, passed away on the night of June 27 after allegedly suffering a cardiac arrest. Her last rites took place in Mumbai's Oshiwara Crematorium on Saturday.

READ | Jitendra Kumar is highest-paid actor in Panchayat Season 4, know how much Sachiv Ji earned in 8 episodes, net worth is...