After Shaktimaan controversy, Mukesh Khanna says Ranveer is a 'good actor'

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, famous for his iconic role as Shaktimaan, has highly praised Ranveer Singh's performance in his recent film 'Dhurandhar'. Calling the film "excellent," Khanna described Ranveer as a "good actor." This comes a year after he refused to cast Ranveer as Shaktimaan due to his "mischievous" image.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Mukesh Khanna lauded Ranveer's energy and powerful performance in Dhurandhar. He also praised the film's director, Aditya Dhar, for his strong writing and creative vision.

The veteran actor said, "Many wonderful adjectives can be used for the film Dhurandhar. It's an excellent film, a commercial film, and a film that the public will love. Every department has done its best, be it acting, direction, action, or writing. Everyone has given their best, so you can call this film a 'Dhurandhar' (masterpiece) in every sense."

Speaking about Ranveer, he further added, "I would like to praise the hero of this film, Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh. You will say, 'You didn't give him the role of Shaktimaan.' Even though I refused to give him the role of Shaktimaan, he is a good actor, I have always said that. He has tremendous energy in this film, and there is a different depth in his eyes because this man has come from India and settled in Pakistan. How does he enter this world and become a member of a gang?"

Earlier, Mukesh Khanna had refused to cast Ranveer Singh as Shaktimaan in a film adaptation. In an interview with Filmygyan, the actor had said, "Ranveer and I sat and talked for three hours, and he is a very energetic actor. But I have openly told him, you can play the role of Tamraj Kilvish (the villain of the story). There is a mischievous positivity on his face. If you ask this actor to play the role of Shaktimaan, you might enjoy it because he will make you dance, but the role of Shaktimaan requires a mature person." This television show aired on Doordarshan from 1997 to 2005. Mukesh Khanna played both Shaktimaan and his alter ego, Gangadhar, a photojournalist.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar has entered the Rs 500 crore club in India. This spy action film is rapidly on its way to becoming the highest-grossing film of the year.

