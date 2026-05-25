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After separation Mouni Roy reflects on her journey from TV to films: 'It took me a very long time'

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After separation Mouni Roy reflects on her journey from TV to films: 'It took me a very long time'

Mouni Roy, following her recent separation, spoke about her journey from television to films and said she is 'very very hungry' for work, expressing her strong passion for acting and desire to explore diverse roles.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 25, 2026, 01:55 PM IST

After separation Mouni Roy reflects on her journey from TV to films: 'It took me a very long time'
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Actress Mouni Roy has separated from Suraj Nambiar, and she confirmed the divorce in a post on her Instagram account. The actress, who recently attended the Cannes Film Festival 2026, also reflected on her transition from television to films and her strong passion for acting in a recent interview.

Opened up on life after separation:

Mouni Roy kind of just opened up about both her personal and professional sides after she announced her separation from Suraj Nambiar. The two of them, together, put out a joint statement and basically asked for privacy, plus they made it clear they’re handling this phase 'privately and amicably', no drama in the background.

At the same time, they called out the kind of false narratives that keep going around online, you know how it is. They also said, please respect our personal space, because lately people are speculating more and more about their relationship. Now, even with all this change happening, Mouni has still stayed locked in with her work schedules and public appearances. Recently, she was seen at Cannes 2026, and there she represented her project Bombay Stories at the Marché du Film.

‘Very hungry’ for work:

The actress also talked, kinda passionately, about her craft, saying she wants to tinker with all sorts of roles. 'I want to do tragedy, comedy, dark characters, anything, she said, and then she went on like 'I’m very, very hungry for work', always ready to grab new hurdles.  

She also mused on her path as one of those roller coaster things, with struggles, misfires, and wins, but she stressed that her love for acting has never actually slipped away. In her words, the best gift is waking up each day with real excitement to show up to work and perform.

Also read: ‘Darling, I am there’: Jagapathi Babu opens up about how Prabhas supported him during depression

Journey from television to films:

Mouni Roy started her career on TV with shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev and gained huge popularity with Naagin. She made her film debut in 2018 with Gold and later appeared in movies like Romeo Akbar Walter, Made in China, Brahmāstra: Part One Shiva and The Bhootnii, marking her steady shift from television to films.

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