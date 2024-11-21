A R Rahman won the Best Background Music award for the Malayalam movie The Goat Life at the 2024 Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA) in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Music composer A R Rahman has bagged a trophy for providing background music to Malayalam movie The Goat Life at the 2024 Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA). The Oscar-winning composer won the award for score – independent film (foreign language) at a ceremony held at the Avalon Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Blessy, the director of the Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer film, received the award on Rahman's behalf at the ceremony. "It's an incredible honour to receive this award for the best score for the foreign language film The Goat Life. I am deeply grateful to the Hollywood Music and Media Awards for recognising this score," Rahman said in a video message.

The Goat Life, based on the 2008 bestselling novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin, was a "labour of love", said the composer. "I share this moment with my amazing team of musicians and technicians, director Blessy and everyone who believed in the vision we brought to life. To my fans and supporters worldwide, thank you for your unwavering, love, and inspiration," he added.

Rahman was also nominated in the Song - Feature Film category for the track Periyone, performed by Jithin Raj, but lost to musician HER's track The Journey from The Six Triple Eight. Organised by the Hollywood Music In Media Academy, the HMMAs honor original music (both song and score) across all visual media globally, including film, TV, video games, trailers, commercials, documentaries, and special programs.

Meanwhile, Rahman had been grabbing headline this week for his separation with ex- wife Saira Banu, with whom he was married for 29 years. On Tuesday night, the couple had issued a joint statement that read, "After many years of marriage, Mrs Saira and her husband AR Rahman have made the difficult decision to separate from each other. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time."

"Mrs Saira and her husband Mr AR Rahman emphasize that they has taken this decision out of pain and agony. Mrs Saira and her husband Mr AR Rahman request privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as they navigate this difficult chapter in their life", the statement concluded.

