After separation from Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth reveals if she will give love another chance

Superstar Rajinikanth's daughter, director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth recently ended her 18-year-long marriage with actor Dhanush. The duo issued a public statement via social media and announced that they ave mutually decided to part ways.

It was in January when Aishwaryaa and Dhanush announced their split. Ever since the announcement, the two have refrained from speaking about it in the media or commenting about their separation in public forums. However, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Aishwaryaa, opened up about a rough start to the year, love and giving it another chance.

Speaking about having a rough beginning to the year, Aishwaryaa said, "I think we must cope in life (at every point). We just need to deal with whatever comes our way. Eventually, whatever is meant for us will come to us."

The 40-year-old told HT in a chat, "Love is a very generic emotion. It's nothing to do with one human being or one personal thing. And as I evolve, the definition of love is also evolving with me."

Upon being asked if she is open to giving love another chance, she pointed out about love being a generic emotion for her. Aishwaryaa said, "I love my dad. I love my mom. I love my children. So, I think love should not be constrained to some singular being (as far as giving love a second chance is concerned). I would like to say that yes, I love."

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa have two sons, Yatra and Linga.

The separation announcement of the couple sent shock waves across the industry. Dhanushd had shared his letter on Twitter while Aishwaryaa posted it on Instagram.