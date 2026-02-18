After Satyajit Ray, Aamir Khan, this filmmaker is third Indian to become main competition jury at Berlin International Film Festival

Shivendra Singh Dungarpur will also present the world premiere of the Film Heritage Foundation's restoration of In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones (1989) in the Berlinale Classics section at the 76th Berlin International Film Festival 2026.

Filmmaker and archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur is serving as a jury member for the main competition at the 2026 Berlin International Film Festival, becoming only the third Indian in history to be named to the festival’s main competition jury, after Satyajit Ray (1965) and Aamir Khan (2011).

The International Jury will award the prestigious Golden Bear and Silver Bear from among 20 films in competition at the festival, running from February 12-22, 2026. The jury is chaired by legendary filmmaker Wim Wenders, and also includes Nepalese director Min Bahadur Bham, South Korean star Bae Doona, American writer-director Reinaldo Marcus Green, Japanese filmmaker Hikari and Polish producer Ewa Puszczynska.

Dungarpur founded production banner Dungarpur Films in 2001 and has created several award-winning commercials and documentaries over the past two decades. His debut documentary Celluloid Man (2012), a portrait of film archivist P K Nair, won two National Film Awards and was screened at over 50 international film festivals. He followed it up with The Immortals (2015), which premiered at the Busan International Film Festival and went on to win the Special Jury Award at the Mumbai International Film Festival.

In 2014, Dungarpur established the Film Heritage Foundation, the only non-governmental organisation in India dedicated to the preservation of the country’s film heritage. The foundation has since earned international recognition for its work in film restoration and archival preservation.

At the 76th Berlin International Film Festival, Dungarpur will also present the world premiere of the Film Heritage Foundation's restoration of In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones (1989) in the Berlinale Classics section. The screening will be attended by director Pradip Krishen and Booker Prize–winning author Arundhati Roy, who wrote the screenplay and appeared in the film.

Widely regarded as one of India’s most influential voices in film preservation and cultural stewardship, Dungarpur also serves as the Director of the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. His appointment to the Berlinale jury highlights India’s growing global presence not only through contemporary cinema, but through sustained leadership in preserving film history and fostering international collaboration.

