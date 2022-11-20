Search icon
After Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Yashoda star Kalpika Ganesh reveals she is suffering from Myositis

Currently, Kalpika Ganesh, who also stars in the film Yashoda, has disclosed that she too has myositis.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 07:57 AM IST

Kalpika Ganesh/Instagram

Since she revealed she had been given a myositis diagnosis, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been in the news frequently. Samantha continued to participate in numerous promotional activities for her recently released movie Yashoda despite her illness. She also gave her admirers assurances that she was getting well. The 35-year-old actress did not provide many specifics on the illness, though. Currently, Kalpika Ganesh, who also stars in the film Yashoda, has disclosed that she too has myositis. 

At Yashoda's success meet, Kalpika Ganesh was giving a speech. When Samantha choose not to attend the occasion, Kalpika revealed that she also has the same rare disease. The actress went on to say that Samantha is currently in the third stage of the illness. 

According to Kalpika, who says she has myositis in its early stages, she has been attempting to talk to the Jaanu actor about having a similar ailment for a while. She went on to say that she was misled about Samantha's attendance at the success meet and that's why she cancelled her appointment at the hospital and came to see her. In her final statement, Kalpika stated that she had been dealing with myositis for 13 years. 

Samantha shared a photo from her treatment, and in the caption, she wrote, "Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission."   

The actress added, "But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you..THIS TOO SHALL PASS" 

