Hours after Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped a cozy selfie with Raj Nidmoru, his ex-wife Shhyamali De, posted a cryptic note on her Instagram stories.

There’s been a lot of buzz on social media lately about actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru possibly being in a relationship. The rumors got even stronger after Raj’s former wife, Shhyamali De, shared a thoughtful message on her Instagram Story recently.

On Wednesday, Shhyamali posted a note that said: “I send blessings and love to everyone who thinks of me, sees me, hears me, hears of me, speaks to me, speaks of me, reads of me, writes of me and meets me today.” Although she didn’t mention anyone by name, the timing of the post raised eyebrows—especially because Samantha shared a selfie that same day with Raj during a flight, where she was resting her head on his shoulder.

Samantha’s post also included a group picture with the team of their upcoming film *Subham*, standing in front of the movie’s banner. But it was the more personal photo with Raj that really got people talking online. While neither Samantha nor Raj has addressed the rumours, fans are wondering if the cosy photo was a subtle way of confirming their relationship.

Who is Shhyamali De?

As speculation grows, more attention is turning toward Raj’s personal life—especially his ex-wife, Shhyamali De. Shhyamali and Raj reportedly got married in 2015 but went their separate ways in 2022. She studied psychology and has worked behind the scenes in Bollywood, including roles as an assistant director with big names like Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Vishal Bhardwaj.

She’s also a scriptwriter and has contributed as a creative consultant on well-known films such as *Rang De Basanti*, *Omkara*, and *Ek Nodir Golpo*. In a past interview, Raj mentioned that she had helped him with casting decisions in his projects. Interestingly, Samantha has worked several times with Raj and his creative partner DK.