After rumoured engagement, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will marry soon, they will tie the knot on...

After the secret engagement of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, the duo ain't wasting months in getting married. Read on to know when they will tie the knot.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 04, 2025, 08:08 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'National Crush' Rashmika Mandanna will soon break many hearts as she has decided to spend her life with her longtime beau Vijay Deverakonda. The couple reportedly got engaged on an undisclosed date, in a private ceremony attended only by family members and friends. After the secret engagement, the duo aren't taking much gap for the huge leap. As per the latest information, Rashmika and Vijay will get married next year, and there's hardly a break of four months between the major ceremonies. 

When will Rashmika and Vijay get married? 

Reportedly, after getting engaged in October, Rashmika and Vijay will tie the knot in February 2026. The duo have always been private about their relationship, thus they never went public about it. Despite reports of them holidaying together several times, they neither accepted nor denied the dating rumours, and their relationship status. It seems Rashmika and Vijay will continue to maintain the secrecy for the engagement and wedding.

Rashmika Mandanna's latest post hints at engagement? 

On Instagram, Rashmika Mandanna dropped a carousel post, donning a traditional saree, and 'thanking' her fans for the constant support. Rashmika shared these photos with the caption, "Happy Dussehra, my loves. This year, I’m feeling extra grateful because of all the love you’ve been showering on the Thamma trailer and our song. Your messages, your excitement, your constant support… You make every moment bigger and happier for me. And I can’t wait to see you all super sooooon during the promotions."

See Rashmika's latest post

Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda's relationship timeline

Despite never going official about it, the dating speculations of Rashmika and Vijay started during the production of their first film, Geeta Govindham (2018). A year after the success of GG, Rashmika and Vijay starred in Dear Comrade (2019). It is said that they became closer and fell in love during the making of this movie. The two will soon be seen in their third collaboration, VD19. On the work front, Rashmika will next be seen in horror-fantasy Thamma with Ayushmann Khurrana. The film is scheduled for an October 21 release. Vijay, on the other hand, was seen in Kingdom.

