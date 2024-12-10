Chris Evans most recently appeared in Deadpool & Wolverine, in which he portrayed Human Torch/Johnny Storm. Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on May 1, 2026. Robert Downey Jr is also returning to the MCU in the role of the antagonist Doctor Doom.

Hollywood star Chris Evans is all set to make a comeback to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Avengers: Doomsday, the highly anticipated sequel that will also feature his "Avengers" co-star Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom. Evans, who has famously played the role of Captain America/ Steve Rogers in several Marvel films, will be part of the new movie.

The extent and exact nature, however, of his role is unknown, according to The Wrap.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) marked Evans' first appearance in the MCU, which was followed up by The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

The 43-year-old actor most recently appeared in Deadpool & Wolverine, in which he portrayed Human Torch/Johnny Storm. Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on May 1, 2026. Downey Jr, who played the superhero Iron Man/ Tony Stark, is returning to the MCU in the role of the antagonist Doctor Doom.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

READ | Pushpa 2 Box Office: Allu Arjun's film crosses Rs 800 crore mark worldwide but flopped in THIS state earning only Rs..