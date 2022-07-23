Search icon
After Ranveer Singh, Vishnu Vishal poses nude for photoshoot, says 'joining the trend'

On Instagram, Vishnu Vishal posted a photo of himself lying on a bed in his birthday suit.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 08:52 PM IST

Vishnu Vishal/Twitter

Ranveer Singh sparked internet havoc with his most recent magazine nude shoot and has subsequently gained popularity. Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal was prompted to post a naked photo of himself on social media after his photo shoot.

Check out the photos here:

Burt Reynolds' photoshoot served as inspiration for this one. In one image, Ranveer can be seen posing wearing nothing on a Turkish rug. Ranveer can be seen posing with his hands raised in the air in some photos, lying on the rug in others, and sitting with his legs crossed in another one.

 

In the interview with the magazine, Ranveer discusses his work, his style, and his general comfort level with being naked.

"It’s so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances, I’ve been damn fu***ng naked. You can see my fuc****soul. How naked is that? That’s being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a shit. It’s just that they get uncomfortable."

 

Swara tweeted on Saturday about Ranveer's controversial nude photoshoot, which has garnered a lot of attention online. Others have reacted more strongly while some have commended the actor for posing while nude. Swara Bhasker asked those who were expressing their fury on social media why they were silent on other pressing national concerns in her tweet.

“Daily cases of injustice and oppression in India, but sure… our outrage is reserved for Ranveer Singh’s photos! I mean, seriously… don’t like it, don’t look at it! Not your cup of tea, don’t drink it! But don’t ‘thopo’ your preferences on us! And no, this isn’t a moral issue!” Swara tweeted on Friday.

 

 

