After 'Ramayan', Ramanand Sagar's 'Shri Krishna' set to return to small screens

Ramanand Sagar's Shri Krishna, a mythological show based on the life of Lord Krishna from the 90s is all set to make a comeback to the small screens amid the coronavirus lockdown. Ramanand’s Ramayan and BR Chopra’s Mahabharat from the 80s are already on air on DD National and are quite popular among the audiences.

According to a report, Shri Krishna will go on air on DD National will take up the slot once Uttar Ramayan ends. The report also states how late politician Arun Jaitely had played a prominent role in the show getting a coveted 9 am slot on DD1 in 1996.

For the uninformed, Swapnil Joshi had played the role of a young Krishna, while Sarvadaman D. Banerjee had stepped in to portray the character as an adult. The show had first aired on Doordarshan’s Metro Channel (DD 2) in 1993 and was re-telecasted on DD National in 1996.

On Thursday, the Broadcast Audience Research Council said that the mythological shows such as Ramayan and Mahabharat have helped to sustain television audience and advertising revenues. The council reported that there was a 40% growth in TV viewing during the coronavirus period, with 1.24 trillion minutes of TV content being consumed for the April 11-17 period.

"Mythological shows have become the main source of entertainment among the Hindi general entertainment channels (GEC),” the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) said. The mythological shows, which sometimes run twice a day, garnered 109 billion viewing minutes during the week by 353 million viewers, the council’s weekly data release saidStarting with three advertisers when the series got relaunched, reports say that Ramayan enjoys around 42 advertisers per day.