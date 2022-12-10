After Ram Gopal Varma licks Ashu Reddy's feet, director says he learnt the 'dangerous emotion' from Apsara Rani's dog

Ram Gopal Varma/Twitter

Ram Gopal Varma has been grabbing headlines recently when his latest video went viral in which he was seen kissing and licking actress Ashu Reddy's feet who interviewed the filmmaker for promoting his latest released film Dangerous, starring Apsara Rani and Naina Ganguly as two lesbian lovers.

The whole interview has spread like a wildfire on the internet as its YouTube video has received more than 2.5 million views. Now, in a recent tweet, RGV, as he is fondly called in the Indian film industry, has said that he learnt the 'dangerous' emotion he felt while sitting at Ashu Reddy's feet from his heroine Apsara Rani's dog named Harry Maharana.

Sharing the two photos together, the director wrote, "The DANGEROUS emotion I felt when sitting at the feet of #AshuReddy is what I learnt from ⁦@_apsara_rani‘s DOG whose Insta ID is" and added the dog's ID. Before this tweet, he had also tweeted a photo of Apsara Rani with her dog and written, "Eh sabse bada DANGEROUS mai hoon! Khabardaar jo mera @_apsara_rani ko haath lagaaya...Jahaan kaatoonga tum log jaanthe bhi nahi".

The DANGEROUS emotion I felt when sitting at the feet of #AshuReddy is what I learnt from ⁦@_apsara_rani⁩ ‘s DOG whose insta I’d is https://t.co/Go23M7w5Kg pic.twitter.com/ilwPwjMdYd December 9, 2022

Eh sabse bada DANGEROUS mai hoon ! Khabardaar jo mera ⁦@_apsara_rani⁩ ko haath lagaaya..Jahaan kaatoonga tum log jaanthe bhi nahi pic.twitter.com/S7ygAMweT7 December 9, 2022

Ram Gopal Varma has been brutally trolled for his latest promotional stunt with netizens calling him 'disgusting' and his deed as 'road class behaviour'. It is indeed a new log for a filmmaker who once helmed clutter-breaking movies such as Satya and Company before giving a complete disaster as Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag.



Talking about RGV's Dangerous, the film was released in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi on December 9. It was promoted as 'India's First Lesbian Crime/ Action Film'. Both the leading actresses Apsara Rani and Naina Ganguly have worked with the director in the 2021 film D Company.