After Ram Charan-Yash, Prabhas REACTS to Salman Khan's 'why Hindi films don't work in South' comment | Exclusive

File photos

Recently, actor Prabhas while in conversation with DNA about the worldwide premiere of Radhe Shyam's Hindi version on Zee Cinema on April 24 at 12 noon, reacted to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's comment in which he expressed his disappointment at Hindi films not working down South.

When we asked Prabhas what he thought of the Tiger 3 star's comment, the Baahubali actor said, "War did well in Telugu as far as I know. So, the push that started from Baahubali, now KGF.... maybe Brahmastra is the starting point or before it, something could do well (down South)...we don't know which film goes well because Baahubali, Pushpa or KGF no one thought it would do so well. We thought it was (Baahubali) going to be good, we all tried and it worked. But in future, we are going to see a lot of Indian films from different industries Tamil, Telugu, Punjab."

Salman had during his interaction with the media at the IIFA Press Conference in March while praising RRR and Ram Charan had said, "He (Ram Charan) has done such a fantastic job in RRR. I just wished him on his birthday, and on the success of his film. I am very proud of him. It feels so good that he is doing so well." "But I wonder why our films are not doing so well in the south. Their films are doing so well here," Salman had added.

Meanwhile, during the telephonic conversation, Prabhas also spoke about a pan-India rivalry with Ram Charan, Yash, Jr NTR and Allu Arjun after the massive success of RRR, Pushpa and KGF Chapter 2. He said, "Every business has competition but another part if you take...as I've said, now you will see a lot of Indian films, it was always there...Maine Pyaar Kiya my grandfather saw and he loved Salman Khan...so, it was always there. Now, the exposure is more. Eventually, we are going to make a lot of Indian films. In fact, we are going to cross Indian cinema also I feel. So, more than rivalry, I feel we are already late to make Indian films and now we've started and it's going good and we're going to make lots of Indian films together from the North and South."

Lastly, speaking about if KGF Chapter 2's success puts any pressure on him to deliver a blockbuster hit since his upcoming film Salaar is being helmed by the KGF franchise director Prashanth Neel, Prabhas told DNA, "Why? It's good news right! Prashanth Neel delivering a blockbuster -- my director! It's big news, it's a very beautiful news for the whole team. We've already started shooting Salaar, so it's great news that I'm working with one of the biggest directors. It's great news. Why is there any pressure? It's a happy thing!"