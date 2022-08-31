Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: After Ram Charan's RRR look, Allu Arjun's Pushpa Raj avatar inspires Lord Ganesha idol makers

Lord Ganesha idol in Pushpa Raj style/Instagram

The stylish star Allu Arjun has seen his popularity grow every passing day ever since Pushpa: The Rise was released in the theatres. The film created a mass euphoria as the fans not only lip-synced to the film's dialogue, recreated it's dance steps but also mimicked the style of Pushpa Raj, Aalu Arjun's character from the film. Now, as the famous Ganapati festival has arrived, the fever of Pushpa Raj style was seen taking over the Ganpati idols.

Ganesh Chaturthi is one the widely celebrated festivals among the masses. While the people welcome Lord Ganesha at their place, this time the idols arrived in Pushpa Raj style. In some places, the idols of Lord Ganesha were seen where he was sitting depicting the famous Pushpa Raj hand gesture. This is, as one can say, just a small example of the craze and stardom of Allu Arjun. It is amazing to see that even after such a long time the craze of the stylish star hasn't died down and his fans are always on the lookout to create new examples to showcase their love for him.

READ: Aamir Khan's first photo after Laal Singh Chaddha's box office failure goes viral

Check out the photo of Lord Ganesha idol sitting in Pushpa Raj style below:

Earlier, people had sculpted Lord Ganesha idols based on South star Ram Charan's role from RRR. The Alluri Sita Rama Raju role which stole the hearts of millions across the globe was seen inspiring the creators of Lord Ganesha idols this Ganesh Chaturthi.

The ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival started in Maharashtra and elsewhere in the country on Wednesday with the coronavirus pandemic no longer casting its shadow on the celebrations. Devotees thronged vegetable and flower markets, sweet shops and roadside stalls for buying flowers, puja materials, sweets and decorative items. Political leaders and film and television personalities also welcomed the deity to their homes.

The pandemic-induced restrictions, now lifted, had curtailed the celebration in the last two years, hence the public celebration of the festival in roadside Ganesh pandals is expected to be on a bigger scale this year.