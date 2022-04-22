After Pushpa's success, Rashmika Mandanna to star in films across languages: I'm super excited

Rashmika Mandanna/File photo

Bollywood's newest 'IT' girl Rashmika Mandanna is being celebrated across all industries. She has recently been announced as the lead heroine of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and will also be seen alongside Vijay Thalapatty in an upcoming untitled film. After emerging as one of the most popular young female stars down South, the actress soon amassed the support of Bollywood's leading production houses and filmmakers, all of whom are bankrolling mega-projects with Rashmika.

Talking about this phase in her career, Rashmika Mandanna said, "It's an exciting time to be in the industry and I am doing some of the most exciting films. If I wasn't a part of these films, they would be on the list of films which I'd be super interested to watch in the theatres.. now since I am a part of these I feel super pumped about it."

She added, "I'm really looking forward to this year, as again all of these characters are so different from one another. I get to live these different lives and learn different things from these amazing actors, directors and the teams.. I’ve met my teams already and I can’t be more grateful to be working with them. I am super excited and I hope it goes well."

Fresh off the blockbuster success of Pushpa that made her character Srivalli a household name with her hook step trending over social media even 3 months after the release of the film, the young star fast made her inroad into Bollywood with breakneck speed!

She's all set to make her debut in Mission Majnu opposite Siddharth Malhotra on June 10 this year and also starts work on her other Bollywood films including Vikas Bahl's next Goodbye with cinema legend Amitabh Bachchan and the Ranbir Kapoor starrer crime thriller Animal.

Rashmika Mandanna, who boasts of over 30 million followers on social media, was also recently announced as the lead in Vijay Thalapathy's bilingual film, as she enjoys the best of both worlds!

Interestingly, the young star is working with both cinema heavyweights and leading millennial actors and all this while she enjoys the enormous love from the masses across different corners of the country.