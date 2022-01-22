After ‘Oo Antava’ song’s success, Samantha Ruth Prabhu goes skiing in Switzerland - Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been making headlines for good reason these days. After grabbing headlines with her scintillating moves with Allu Arjun in the item song ‘Oo Antava’ from the Telugu blockbuster 'Pushpa', the actress has been sharing her vacationing pics and videos on social media.

Samantha on Friday took to Instagram and dropped a video from Switzerland in which she can be seen enjoying skiing. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Arnold Schwarzenegger met with a car crash in LA.” The video has been doing rounds on social media.

One of the social media users wrote, “Who is behind the camera..? Pls mention his name. He did a excellent job,” while another mentioned, “Single life best life.. hence proved.” The third one wrote, “Not bad!!! You should come to Austria to ski..”

Watch Video:

Earlier, the actress had shared a picture from Verbier, which houses one of the premier ski resorts in the world, Samantha posed happily for the camera. In the photo, she was seen was seen wearing a yellow jacket, white helmet, and white bottoms in the picture. Samantha captioned it, “Day 4 is when the magic happens #skiingainteasybutitsureisfun”.

Popular singer Chinmayi Sripada commented on her photo and wrote, “The hyper achiever you are - you go participate in some competition and come with a gold medal”. Samantha found her comment hilarious as she replied, "rofl...I just crossed baby slopes."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress recently grabbed attention for her sexy with Allu Arjun in the item song 'Oo Antava' from the Telugu blockbuster 'Pushpa'. She has reportedly charged a bomb figure of Rs 5 crore for the track. She had already made her mark in Bollywood with her OTT debut in 2021 as the Sri Lankan rebel Raji in the second season of the spy thriller series 'The Family Man'. Her powerful, restrained act was the highlight of the series headlined by Manoj Bajpayee. Samantha will soon make her Hindi film debut too. In a recent roundtable interview, Taapsee Pannu revealed that she has offered a Hindi film to Samantha under her production banner 'Outsider Films' which the 'Pink' actress launched in 2021.

Since her separation from her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya in October 2021, Samantha has been traveling to different locations in India and abroad to peace her mind and soul.