After 'Pushpa', Samantha to sizzle alonside Vijay Deverakonda in 'Liger'? Find out

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been ruling our hearts because of her sexy moves in the song ‘On Antava’. The song is from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s film ‘Pushpa’.

According to the new media reports, makers of ‘Liger’ have now approached Samantha for a new item number. Well! Her fans are excited to see her in another item number. According to the report of Telugu 360, makers are planning a peppy dance track for Ananya Panday and Prabhu Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film ‘Liger’.

According to the reports, the director of the film, Puri Jagannadh is looking for an actress who can set the screens on fire with her sexy dance moves with the lead actor Vijay. Also, if reports are considered, a lot of Bollywood actresses were also considered. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Samantha Prabhu has a huge fan following on social media, her fans love her for various reasons. However, the actress doesn’t give a damn about the trolls as she is least bothered about them. Earlier, she shared a post that read, “In 1954, Betty White was criticised after having Arthur Duncan, a black tap dancer, on her show.”

It further said, “White said, “I’m sorry. Live with it,” and she gave Duncan even more airtime. Her show was canceled soon after.” While sharing this post, Samantha wrote, “What can I say? I am one badass bitch.”

For the unversed, Samantha recently ended her four-year-old marriage with Naga Chaitanya. The latest rumour is that Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya divorced over her refusal to avoid taking on bold scenes and item numbers in her films. Samantha was extensively ridiculed for her lip-lock sequence with Ram Charan in 'Rangasthalam' in 2018, just a few months after their marriage.