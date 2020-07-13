Trending#

After Prabhas, Samantha Akkineni takes up the 'Green India' challenge

After Prabhas, Samantha Akkineni takes up the 'Green India' challenge

Jul 13, 2020

A month after Prabhas took up the 'Green India' challenge, Samantha Akkineni also planted trees. The Telugu actress was seen making the environment green along with her father-in-law and veteran actor Nagarjuna.

Samantha further nominated Keerthy Suresh, Rashmika Mandanna and Shilpa Reddy to take up the challenge. Shilpa has taken the challenge forward, while the other two are yet to do that.

Sharing images of her planting trees with Nagarjuna, Samantha wrote, "I've accepted #HaraHaiTohBharaHai #GreenindiaChallenge â€ªfrom Nag mama I planted 3 saplings. Further I am nominating @keerthysureshofficial @rashmika_mandanna @shilpareddy.official to plant 3 trees & continue the chain special thanks to @MPsantoshtrs garu for taking this intiative."

On June 11, Prabhas had taken up the challenge and was spotted planting trees wearing a mask. He had nominated Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati and Shraddha Kapoor for the challenge. All the actors are yet to take the challenge.

Prabhas had posted, "I've accepted #HaraHaiTohBharaHai #GreenIndiaChallenge from rebelstar #Krishnamraju garu. I’ve planted 3 saplings and I further challenge Ram Charan Rana Daggubati Shraddha Kapoor to do the same. Let’s continue the chain for a Green India by 2022. Special thanks to Santosh Kumar Joginipally garu for giving this opportunity to inaugurate #GreenIndiaChallenge this season.."