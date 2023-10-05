Headlines

After Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal this Telugu actor will have his wax statue at Madame Tussauds

After Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, and Kajal Aggarwal, this Telugu actor will have his wax statue at Madame Tussauds' iconic wax museum.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 11:43 PM IST

The iconic Madame Tussauds wax museum is one of the major tourist attractions across the globe. Madame Tussauds have 24 locations throughout the world. The original one is located in London and was opened in 1835. After Prabhas, Mahesh Babu and Kajal Aggarwal, another Telugu star's wax museum will be featured in the wax museum. 

For the unversed, Prabhas was immortalised at the Madame Tussauds Museum in London in Baahubali avatar. Earlier in 2019, Mahesh Babu‘s wax statue was unveiled in Hyderabad. Later, the statue was flown back to the Madame Tussauds Museum in Singapore. Kajal Aggarwal's wax statue was unveiled in February 2020 at the Madame Tussauds in Singapore.

The latest Telugu star to have his wax statue at Tussauds is...

Allu Arjun, who recently bagged Best Actor National Film Award, is all set to have his wax figure unveiled at the Madame Tussauds Dubai, later this year. On Thursday, a video of the actor giving his measurements surfaced which showed him donning a black suit. His figure will wear an iconic red jacket which he wore in the boardroom dance scene of his movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

The official page of Madame Tussauds Dubai shared a video of Allu Arjun visiting the museum, and he shared his excitement about his wax statue being featured in the iconic wax museum. He said, "In a way, it's a very surreal experience for me. Because, as a kid, when I went to Tussauds, I never imagined that I would see myself as a wax figure at Madame Tussauds." 

Here's the tweet  

A 'sitting', that is a meeting between the celebrity and the artists at Madame Tussauds, took place in Dubai earlier this year. Over 200 measurements were taken, being the normal, detailed process needed to create one of the amazing wax figures.

Sanaz Kollsrud, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Dubai said: "Allu Arjun is without a doubt the biggest actor from the south of India. What better way to mark his incredible success than by giving the fans what they want - his first-ever wax figure! Our artists have been working with Allu on his likeness and we can’t wait to unveil the figure later this year." On the work front, Allu will next be seen in the much-awaited Pushpa 2: The Rule. Sukumar-directed action drama will be released in the cinemas on August 15, 2024. 

(With inputs from IANS)

