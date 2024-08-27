Twitter
After photo of murder accused Darshan smoking, talking on video call in jail goes viral, 9 police officials suspended

Police officials have been suspended after a photo of Darshan relaxing with others, including a rowdy-sheeter, in the jail's lawns went viral on Sunday.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 05:00 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

After photo of murder accused Darshan smoking, talking on video call in jail goes viral, 9 police officials suspended
Darshan (Image credit: Twitter)
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced that a decision on transferring Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is in judicial custody at Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in the Renukaswamy murder case, will be made in a couple of days.

This comes after a photo of Darshan relaxing with others, smoking and talking on video call in jail went viral on Sunday. The actor was seen sitting on a chair with a cigarette and a coffee mug, and a video of him on a video call from prison also surfaced on social media.

Parameshwara said an IPS officer has been appointed to review all the systems in the state’s prisons. The Minister said the government cannot take a decision on shifting Darshan to another prison.

“It will be decided by the prison authorities in consultation with authorities from court and others. Government doesn’t decide it. There are certain norms as they (Darshana and co-accused) are undertrial, based on which authorities will decide,” Parameshwara told reporters in response to a question.

Asked as to when the authorities would decide, he said: “They will decide in a couple of days.” Nine prison officials, including the Chief Superintendent of the Parappana Agrahara jail, were suspended on Monday over their “lapses” after a preliminary probe into “special treatment” to Darshan.

Also, three FIRs were registered, including against Darshan, under sections of the Prisons Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

9 officials suspended

Noting that certain lapses were found in the prison, Parameshwara said inmates were allowed to move from one barrack to another and it is captured in the CCTVs. “So, action was taken against prison officials. Nine officials have been suspended, they will be replaced. Even the Chief Superintendent and the Superintendent have been suspended, also others who have helped Darshan and group by supplying them with chairs, coffee, cigarettes…all these things have been captured in CCTV, based on that all of them have been suspended,” he said.

The inquiry is in progress, the Minister said, adding, an IPS officer will be appointed for further probe.

“Based on the findings given by the officer, we will have to find some permanent solutions. After going through the report, we will do it,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

