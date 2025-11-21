FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

After Orry, Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth summoned by Mumbai Police in Rs 252-crore MD drugs case

Siddhant Kapoor has been asked to appear before the ANCs Ghatkopar unit on November 25 to record his statement.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 21, 2025, 08:42 PM IST

After Orry, Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth summoned by Mumbai Police in Rs 252-crore MD drugs case
Following social media influencer Orry, Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor’s brother, Siddhant Kapoor, has been summoned by the Mumbai Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC), in connection with a Rs 252-crore drugs investigation. He has been asked to appear before the ANCs Ghatkopar unit on November 25 to record his statement.

Earlier, Orhan Awatramani, who was asked to appear for questioning before the ANC on November 20, has now received a new date of appearance on November 26 after he failed to appear on Thursday. 

According to various news websites, a drug trafficker arrested earlier this month made some shocking claims. In a submission to a Mumbai court, the ANC stated that the accused, Mohammad Salim Mohammad Suhail Shaikh, told them he used to arrange lavish parties for celebrities.

Among notable attendees were actors Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor and her brother Siddharth Kapoor, Orry, film producers Abbas-Mustan and rapper Loka.

Not just Bollywood celebrities, the trafficker also said that Baba Siddique's son and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique, and the son of Dawood’s deceased sister Haseena Parkar, were among attendees.

The ongoing probe is in connection with an alleged drug trafficking syndicate linked with the Dawood Ibrahim gang. The trafficker who made these claims is said to be a close aide of Salim Dola, a fugitive drug kingpin connected to the gang.

Also read: Kabir Khan hints at reunion with Kartik Aaryan: 'I have the script but...'

 

