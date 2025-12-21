After Nidhhi Agerwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets mobbed at Hyderabad event: 'There are only men...'

In a video going viral on Reddit and Instagram, Samantha is seen walking from the stage towards her car, dressed in a silk saree.

A few days ago, at the song launch event for the film 'The Raja Saab', actress Nidhi Agarwal was mobbed and jostled by the crowd as she was leaving the venue. A similar incident occurred on Sunday when actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu stepped out for an event in Hyderabad. She was seen surrounded by security personnel who struggled to manage the massive crowd present at the event.

Samantha Mobbed by the Crowd

In a video going viral on Reddit and Instagram, Samantha is seen walking from the stage towards her car, dressed in a silk saree. The crowd was so huge and unruly that she was having difficulty walking without the help of her security personnel. Despite this, she continued to smile and maintained her composure.

Internet Reaction

Many users severely criticised the unruly behaviour of the general public that leads to female actresses being mobbed at public events. One user said, "Extremely sad." Another user commented, "Even after the Raja Saab incident, why don't fans understand their limits?"

One comment read, “When they know how common this is, why is their management never prepared for these things?” Another comment said, “Many incidents have happened, people have lost their lives trying to see celebrities - Allu Arjun in Hyderabad, Virat Kohli and RCB - in Bangalore, Vijay's rally - in Tamil Nadu - yet the craze and obsession of people towards celebrities in the South doesn't decrease. They either harm themselves or the celebrity. The devotion towards celebrities in the South is on a different level.”

Samantha recently tied the knot with Raj Nidimoru on December 1st in the presence of her friends and family. Samantha confirmed the news through a sweet post on social media, giving a glimpse of her intimate wedding ceremony. She had a Linga Bhairavi wedding at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore.

Work front

Samantha is currently working on 'Rakta Brahmanda: The Bloody Kingdom' with Raj and DK. The show also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jaideep Ahlawat in lead roles. Currently under production, the series is expected to air in 2026.

