After Nana Patekar, Marathi cinema suffered another big loss, Madhu Kambikar, veteran Marathi actor, passes away at 73

4 days after Nana Patekar's demise, Marathi cinema suffered another shock. Veteran actor and Lavani artiste, Madhu Kambikar passed away at 73.

Marathi actor and Lavani artiste Madhu Kambikar has died at the age of 73. Best known for her work in Marathi films, theatre and television, Kambikar made a mark with her acting and Lavani performances. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid tribute to the veteran artiste in a post on X, remembering her roles in films and her contribution to Marathi entertainment.

Calling her death “extremely heartbreaking”, Fadnavis said Kambikar had played several important roles in films, folk theatre, commercial theatre and television. He also recalled some of her well-known films, including Hech Mazaan Maher, Raghumainaa, Ek Hota Vidushak, Jhapaatlela, Debu and Yeu Ka Gharat.

“The news of the passing of veteran actress Madhu Karnik ji is extremely heartbreaking. She had portrayed many important roles in films, folk theater, commercial theater, and television serials. Her roles in films like Hech Maazan Maheer, Raghumainaa, Ek Hota Vidushak, Jhapaatlela, Debu, and Yeu Ka Gharat will remain etched in the memory of audiences forever,” his post read.

ज्येष्ठ अभिनेत्री मधू कांबीकर जी यांच्या निधनाचे वृत्त अतिशय दुःखद आहे. चित्रपट, लोकनाट्य, व्यावसायिक रंगभूमी आणि दूरदर्शन मालिकांमध्ये त्यांनी अनेक महत्त्वपूर्ण भूमिका साकारल्या होत्या. ‘हेच माझं माहेर’, ‘राघुमैना’, ‘एक होता विदूषक’, ‘झपाटलेला’, ‘डेबू’ आणि ‘येऊ का घरात’ यांसारख्या चित्रपटांतील त्यांच्या भूमिका प्रेक्षकांच्या चिरस्मरणात राहतील. अभिनय आणि नृत्य यांचा सुरेख मेळ साधत त्यांनी ग्रामीण जीवनाशी जोडलेल्या लोककलेला लोकप्रिय करण्यासाठी सातत्यानं प्रयत्न केले. चार दशकांहून अधिक काळ कलाक्षेत्रात सक्रिय राहून त्यांनी मराठी मनोरंजनविश्व समृद्ध केलं, त्याचं हे योगदान कायम स्मरणात राहील. मी त्यांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली अर्पण करतो. त्यांच्या कुटुंबीयांच्या आणि चाहत्यांच्या दुःखात आम्ही सहभागी आहोत. ॐ शांती — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 12, 2026

Fadnavis also spoke about Kambikar’s efforts to keep folk arts alive through her work. He said she combined acting and dance to bring folk traditions linked to rural life to a wider audience. “By beautifully blending acting and dance, she consistently worked to popularize folk arts connected to rural life. Remaining active in the field of art for over four decades, she enriched the Marathi entertainment world, and this contribution of hers will always be remembered. I offer my heartfelt tribute to her. We share in the grief of her family and fans,” he added.

Also read: Meet Malhar Patekar: Late Nana Patekar's son who wished to join Army, later his star father denied to launch him in films due to..., now he's handling...

Born on July 28, 1953, in Malegaon Khurd in Maharashtra’s Beed district, Kambikar was known for her Lavani performances and roles in Marathi cinema. Apart from films, she worked in theatre and television, building a career that spanned more than four decades. She later stayed away from films, with Aabhraan among her later film appearances. Over the years, she received several awards, including state awards, for her contribution to the arts.