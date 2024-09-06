After Mr Bachchan's failure, Ravi Teja returns Rs 4 crore, Harish Shankar Rs 2 crore to producers: 'They felt...'

After the commercial failure of Mr Bachchan, the film's lead actor, Ravi Teja and its director, Harish Shankar decided to return a part of their remuneration to lessen the burden on producers.

Telugu superstar Ravi Teja and director Harish Shankar (Jigarthanda, Gaddalakonda Ganesh) came together with Mr Bachchan- The Only Hope. However, the movie was a massive box office failure, leading to heavy losses. After the commercial failure of the film, Ravi and Harish reportedly decided to pay back a part of the remuneration to lessen the burden on the producers.

As Hindustan Times reported, Harish and Ravi have voluntarily decided to return a part of their remuneration. The portal quoted a source that confirmed, "Ravi Teja has returned Rs 4 crore, and Harish Shankar has given back Rs 2 crore from their remuneration. No one asked them for it, but they felt bad when the film underperformed at the box office, as they were confident of its success. They decided to lessen the burden on the producers."

Mr Bachchan is the official remake of Ajay Devgn's Raid (2018). The movie was released in the cinemas, clashing with Puri Jagannadh’s Double iSmart on August 15. However, the film opened with negative reviews from the masses and critics. The film became a commercial failure, grossing only Rs 13.50 crores worldwide (as Sacnilk reported).

Even before the release, Mr Bachchan was heavily criticised on social media for objectifying the female lead in songs. Mr Bachchan follows the story of an honest Income Tax officer, who faces off against a powerful politician, played by Jagapathi Babu. Though Raid was a commercial success, Mr Bachchan failed at the box office.

On the work front, Ravi has two films in his pipeline, which is in the production stage. Harish has a film called Ustaad Bhagat Singh, the Telugu remake of the 2016 Tamil film Theri. It will star Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. Theri also has a Hindi remake, Baby John, led by Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh. Baby John is scheduled for theatrical release on December 25.

