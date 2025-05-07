Actor Fawad Khan, whose upcoming film, Abir Gulaal's fate is still unclear, has slammed India's Operation Sindoor, calling it a 'shameful attack'.

Pakistani actors are certainly unhappy, disturbed, and shocked by India's Operation Sindoor. After Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan, actor Fawad Khan has broken the silence on the retaliatory attack. On his Instagram, Fawad dropped a story, calling it a 'shameful attack', and even raised the slogan "Pakistan Zindabad."

Around 9 am, Fawad dropped an Instagram story, paying condolences and wrote, "My deepest condolences to the families of those injured and killed in this shameful attack. I pray for the souls of the deceased and strength for their loved ones in the days to come. A respectful request to all: stop stoking the flames with rabble-rousing words. It is not worth the lives of innocent people. May better sense prevail. InshaAllah. Pakistan Zindabad!"

Fawad's co-star, Mahira Khan, also slammed the Indian Army and Air Force's Operation Sindoor. She went on to call the mission, 'cowardly act', and wrote, "Seriously, cowardly! May Allah protect our country, may better sense prevail. Ameen." Hania Aamir also shared Fatima Bhutto's tweet on her Instagram story and called the operation 'cowardly'. Pak artistes Instagram handles are banned in India, but their tweets or posts went viral on the internet in no time.

Fawad Khan was geared up for the release of his Hindi movie, Abir Gulaal. However, ever since the Pahalgam attack, there has been a nationwide demand for a ban on the film's release. With Fawad's latest statement, Abir Gulaal's fate in India is sealed. His words will definitely not go down well with Indians and even with his Indian fans.

What is Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor is the retaliatory attack by the Indian Army and Air Force, bombing 9 terror camps in PoJK and Pakistan. This operation was launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including several tourists from Maharashtra. Indian forces selected the targets with the intent of eliminating top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in planning and executing terrorist attacks in India.

