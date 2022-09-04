After Liger's failure, Vijay Deverakonda resumes shooting with Samantha Ruth Prabhu for Kushi?

Kushi

Vijay Deverakonda's sports drama Liger tanked at the box office, and now if reports are to be believed then the actor has moved on to his next project with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. As per the report of News 18, Vijay has now resumed the shooting for his love drama Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The production of Kushi started in April this year. The first shoot schedule of this Vijay Deverakonda took place in Kashmir, and it was wrapped up in May. Now, it has been reported that a new shoot schedule was kick-started in Chilkoor, Telangana, on September 2. Kushi stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead.

Apart from them, the film also stars Sachin Khadekar, Jayaram, Ali, Vennela Kishore and Rahul Ramakrishna, in primary roles. Kushi will release is scheduled to hit cinemas on December 23. The film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada language. Unlike, Liger, Kushi might not release in Hindi.

The makers of Vijay Deverakonda’s film Liger are in shock after they tasted failure at the box office. Actor Vijay Deverakonda was also very confident about the film which was released on August 25, he even challenged the people who are boycotting Bollywood films.

As per the media reports, the film was made on a budget of more than Rs 100 crore. However, Liger failed to earn good numbers at the box office. Now, as per News 18 report, the actor has decided to give more than Rs 6 crore to the film producers who have suffered a major loss. Reportedly he will be supporting Charmme Kaur and other co-producers after the film turned out to be a box office disaster.