After Liger box office failure, Vijay Deverakonda’s Jana Gana Mana shelved?

File Photo

Liger, Vijay Deverakonda's most recent film, which also served as the actor's Bollywood debut, was a box office failure. After the movie's poor performance, rumours started to circulate that Puri Jagannadh, who was also set to helm Vijay's upcoming movie Jana Gana Mana, had decided to put the project on hold.

The project has been put on hold, a source close to Vijay has now told Hindustan Times.

Also, as per the media reports, Liger was made on a budget of more than Rs 100 crore. However, Liger failed to earn good numbers at the box office. Now, as per News 18 report, the actor has decided to give more than Rs 6 crore to the film producers who have suffered a major loss. Reportedly he will be supporting Charmme Kaur and other co-producers after the film turned out to be a box office disaster.

In the Southern belt, Liger grossed Rs 17 crore on its opening day, but couldn't hold strong in the days that followed. The film's total four day collection in the South stands at Rs 26.5 crore, as per an indianexpress.com report. Early reports suggest that Liger will surpass Rs 27.5 crore by the end of day five.

Also read: After Liger's failure, Vijay Deverakonda resumes shooting with Samantha Ruth Prabhu for Kushi?

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger is co-produced by Karan Johar in association with Puri and Charmme Kaur. Karan presented the film in Hindi across the northern region under his banner Dharma Productions. The film's music is composed by Sunil Kashyap, Vikram Montrose, Jaani, Lijo George-DJ Chetas and Tanishk Bagchi.

Apart from the two main leads, the film also marks the Indian cinema debut of former American professional boxer Mike Tyson. Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, and Makarand Deshpande play pivotal roles in the film shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages. Apart from these two languages, Liger was also released in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada in theatres worldwide.